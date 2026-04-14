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The Munster hurling championship commences on Sunday. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Dates For Diary

Here's the list of GAA inter-county fixtures and TV coverage this week

Plenty for fans to enjoy.
11.57am, 14 Apr 2026

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Tuesday 14 April

Electric Ireland Leinster minor football championship

  • Kildare v Louth, Hawkfield, 7.30pm.
  • Laois v Meath, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 7.30pm. 
  • Longford v Dublin, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 7pm.
  • Kilkenny v Wicklow, MW Hire Training Centre, Dunmore, 7.30pm.

*****

Wednesday 15 April

Fulfil Munster U20 hurling championship

(Round 3)

  • Waterford v Cork, Cappoquin Logistics Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 7.35pm - TG4.

Dalata Hotel Group U20 football championship

Connacht round 5

  • Mayo v Galway, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar, 7pm.
  • Roscommon v Leitrim, King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park, 7pm.

Leinster quarter-finals

  • Westmeath v Kildare, Kinnegad, 7.30pm.
  • Longford v Offaly, Clonguish, 7.30pm.

Ulster quarter-finals

  • Derry v Tyrone, Find Insurance Celtic Park, 7.30pm.
  • Cavan v Monaghan, Kingspan Breffni, 7.30pm.

*****

Thursday 16 April

Dalata Hotel Group Munster U20 football championship

(Phase 2 – Round 2)

  • Cork v Kerry, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.
  • Clare v Waterford, Páirc Naomh Mhuire, Quilty, 7pm.

Electric Ireland Leinster minor football championship

  • Carlow v Wexford, Netwatch Cullen Park, 7.30pm.

*****

Friday 17 April

Electric Ireland minor championships

Connacht football round 5

  • Leitrim v Sligo, Carrick-on-Shannon, 7pm.
  • Mayo v Galway, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar, 7pm.

Munster hurling round 3

  • Tipperary v Cork, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 7pm.

*****

launch-of-the-2026-leinster-gaa-senior-hurling-leinster-camogie-championships Players at the recent launch of the Leinster hurling and camogie championships. Seb Daly / SPORTSFILE Seb Daly / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE

Saturday 18 April

Leinster senior hurling championship

(Round 1)

  • Galway v Kilkenny, Pearse Stadium, Salthill, 4.30pm - GAA+
  • Kildare v Wexford, Cedral St Conleth’s, Newbridge, 6.30pm.
  • Offaly v Dublin, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 6.30pm - GAA+.

Ulster senior football quarter-final

  • Derry v Antrim, Find Insurance Celtic Park, 5pm - BBC NI.

Joe McDonagh Cup 

(Round 1)

  • Antrim v Down, Dunloy, 1.30pm.
  • Carlow v Laois, Netwatch Cullen Park, 6pm. 

Christy Ring Cup

(Round 2)

  • Roscommon v Meath, King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park, 3pm.

Nickey Rackard Cup

(Round 2)

  • Fermanagh v Armagh, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 3pm.
  • Sligo v Louth, Markievicz Park, 3pm.

Electric Ireland minor championships

Leinster hurling

(Phase 2)

  • Laois v Galway, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 12pm.
  • Westmeath v Kilkenny, Clonkill, 1pm.
  • Dublin v Wexford, Parnell Park, 1pm.

Ulster football

  • Derry v Down, Find Insurance Owenbeg, 11.30am.
  • Cavan v Donegal, Kingspan Breffni, Cavan, 12pm.
  • Tyrone v Armagh, O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh, 12pm.
  • Monaghan v Antrim, Páirc Grattan, Inniskeen, 12pm.

*****

Sunday 19 April

Munster senior hurling championship

(Round 1)

  • Clare v Waterford, Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, Ennis, 2pm - RTÉ 2.
  • Tipperary v Cork, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 4pm - RTÉ 2.

Leinster senior football quarter-finals

  • Meath v Westmeath, Glenisk O’Connor Park Tullamore, 2pm.
  • Louth v Wexford, Netwatch Cullen Park, 2.30pm.
  • Wicklow v Dublin, Echelon Park Aughrim, 3pm.
  • Kildare v Laois, Cedral St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, 3.45pm.

Ulster senior football quarter-final

  • Monaghan v Cavan, Clones, 3pm - BBC NI.

rory-beggan Monaghan goalkeeper Rory Beggan. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Joe McDonagh Cup

(Round 1)

  • London v Westmeath, McGovern Park, Ruislip, 1pm.

Christy Ring Cup

(Round 2)

  • Wicklow v Derry, Echelon Park, Aughrim, 12.30pm.
  • Kerry v Donegal, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 1pm.

Nickey Rackard Cup

(Round 2)

  • Mayo v Tyrone, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar, 1.30pm.

Lory Meagher Cup

(Round 2)

  • Lancashire v Leitrim, Páirc na hÉireann, Birmingham, 12pm.
  • Monaghan v Cavan, Clones, 1pm.
  • Warwickshire v Longford, Páirc na hÉireann, Birmingham, 2pm.

*****

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