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Here's the list of GAA inter-county fixtures and TV coverage this week
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Tuesday 14 April
Electric Ireland Leinster minor football championship
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Wednesday 15 April
Fulfil Munster U20 hurling championship
(Round 3)
Dalata Hotel Group U20 football championship
Connacht round 5
Leinster quarter-finals
Ulster quarter-finals
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Thursday 16 April
Dalata Hotel Group Munster U20 football championship
(Phase 2 – Round 2)
Electric Ireland Leinster minor football championship
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Friday 17 April
Electric Ireland minor championships
Connacht football round 5
Munster hurling round 3
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Players at the recent launch of the Leinster hurling and camogie championships. Seb Daly / SPORTSFILE Seb Daly / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE
Saturday 18 April
Leinster senior hurling championship
(Round 1)
Ulster senior football quarter-final
Joe McDonagh Cup
(Round 1)
Christy Ring Cup
(Round 2)
Nickey Rackard Cup
(Round 2)
Electric Ireland minor championships
Leinster hurling
(Phase 2)
Ulster football
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Sunday 19 April
Munster senior hurling championship
(Round 1)
Leinster senior football quarter-finals
Ulster senior football quarter-final
Monaghan goalkeeper Rory Beggan. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO
Joe McDonagh Cup
(Round 1)
Christy Ring Cup
(Round 2)
Nickey Rackard Cup
(Round 2)
Lory Meagher Cup
(Round 2)
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Dates For Diary GAA GAA fixtures Gaelic Football Hurling Leinster Munster Ulster