Ghana appoint ex-Man United assistant ahead of crunch England clash

VETERAN PORTUGUESE COACH Carlos Queiroz has been appointed head coach of Ghana for the 2026 World Cup, the Ghanaian federation announced on Monday.

The 73-year-old, whose club career involved a spell in charge of Real Madrid and two stints as Alex Ferguson’s assistant at Manchester United, takes charge of his ninth national team and will travel to his fourth World Cup.

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He succeeds Otto Addo, who was dismissed two weeks ago, just a few hours after Ghana lost 2-1 to Germany in a friendly.

“Coach Queiroz is starting his work immediately in order to prepare the Black Stars for the tournament, which kicks off on June 11,” the federation said in a statement.

No mention was made of the length of his contract beyond this tournament.

Queiroz has previously taken Portugal to the World Cup in 2010 and Iran to the 2018 and 2022 editions.

His long list of national teams also includes UAE, South Africa, Colombia, Egypt, Qatar and Oman.

Ghana will face England, Croatia and Panama in Group L this summer at the World Cup co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

– © AFP 2026