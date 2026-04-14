Sergio Garcia apoligises for Augusta outburst

SERGIO GARCIA HAS apologised through his X account for his behaviour during the Sunday round of golf at The Masters in Augusta.

Garcia was the centre of a bizarre incident when he smashed his driver after a poor tee shot on the par-five second hole.

He hit his own driver off the turf before turning his attention on a nearby cooler, snapping the head from the club.

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Sergio Garcia had to be spoken to by Masters officials after lashing out during his final round at Augusta! 😳 pic.twitter.com/UnfswNNs5F — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) April 12, 2026

Most puzzlingly, the then picked up the golf bag of his playing partner Jon Rahm and carried it. The bag was left unattended at the time as Rahm’s caddie was raking a bunker.

Masters officials caught up with Garcia on the fourth hole and issued him with a warning about his conduct.

Later, he attempted to justify it by relating some of the frustrations he has felt throughout the year.

However, he has belatedly issued the following apology on social media site, X.

‘I want to apologize for my actions on Sunday at The Masters tournament. I respect and value everything that The Masters and Augusta National Golf Club is to Golf.

‘I regret the way I acted and it has no place in our game. It doesn’t reflect the respect and appreciation I have for The Masters, the patrons, tournament officials and golf fans around the world.’