LEINSTER HAVE CONFIRMED the short-term loan signing of prop Ed Byrne from Cardiff.
Byrne, who came through the Leinster Academy and went on to make 102 appearances for the province before his move to Cardiff last season, will link up with Leo Cullen’s squad immediately for the remainder of the current block of fixtures.
Cullen said: “We’re delighted to have Ed back in blue for the remainder of this season. Not only is Ed a great character but he also knows our system inside out, brings valuable experience, and will be a timely boost to our front-row options during what is a very busy and competitive stage of the season. We’re very grateful to Cardiff Rugby for their understanding and cooperation in facilitating this move.”
Elsewhere, Ireland star Tommy O’Brien has signed a new deal with the province. Lock Brian Deeny has also signed an extension, while Stephen Smyth has been rewarded with a first senior contract.
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Ed Byrne returns to Leinster on short-term loan
LEINSTER HAVE CONFIRMED the short-term loan signing of prop Ed Byrne from Cardiff.
Byrne, who came through the Leinster Academy and went on to make 102 appearances for the province before his move to Cardiff last season, will link up with Leo Cullen’s squad immediately for the remainder of the current block of fixtures.
Cullen said: “We’re delighted to have Ed back in blue for the remainder of this season. Not only is Ed a great character but he also knows our system inside out, brings valuable experience, and will be a timely boost to our front-row options during what is a very busy and competitive stage of the season. We’re very grateful to Cardiff Rugby for their understanding and cooperation in facilitating this move.”
Elsewhere, Ireland star Tommy O’Brien has signed a new deal with the province. Lock Brian Deeny has also signed an extension, while Stephen Smyth has been rewarded with a first senior contract.
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