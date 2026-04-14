2027 World Cup qualifiers: England edge Spain as Dutch down France in Ireland's group

LAUREN HEMP FIRED England to a 1-0 win over Spain on Tuesday as the Lionesses moved closer to qualifying for the 2027 Women’s World Cup.

Hemp’s goal early in the first half at Wembley sealed England’s third successive victory, moving them above holders Spain to the top of group A3.

It was the first time the teams had faced each other since the Lionesses’ penalty shoot-out victory in last year’s European Championship final.

Only the winners from each of the League A groups will earn direct passage to next year’s tournament in Brazil.

Keira Walsh, who wore the captain’s armband in place of the unavailable Leah Williamson, celebrated her 100th England cap, and Euro 2022-winning goalkeeper Mary Earps was honoured in an international retirement ceremony.

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England took just three minutes to go in front as Alessia Russo scooped the ball into the path of Hemp, who hooked it past Cata Coll before Alexia Putellas could clear off the line.

Spain threatened an equaliser when Irene Paredes nodded just over.

Hemp was inches away from doubling England’s lead in the 19th minute, clipping the post after she was set up stylishly by Lucy Bronze’s backheel pass.

Hannah Hampton preserved England’s lead at the halfway point when she denied Patricia Guijarro at the near post.

England escaped early in the second half when Olga Carmona’s effort took a deflection and cannoned off the crossbar.

Salma Paralluelo forced a good save from Hampton as Spain poured forward.

And the inspired Hampton had the last word as she turned Edna Imade’s header past her post in the final minutes.

Related Reads Ireland best Poland in Gdańsk rollercoaster for big World Cup qualifying boost

In other matches, Ada Hegerberg scored twice as Norway thrashed Slovenia 5-0 in Group A4, while Germany remained unbeaten in the same pool with a convincing 5-1 victory over neighbours Austria.

Group A2 action saw France cede leaders’ spot to the Netherlands after going down 2-1 to the Dutch, for whom Renee van Asten and Esmee Brugts scored either side of one from Sandy Baltimore.

Ireland recorded a 3-2 away win over Poland in the same pool thanks to goals from Emily Murphy, Katie McCabe and Marissa Sheva.

Denmark took control of Group A1 with a last-gasp 2-1 victory over Sweden as Janni Thomsen scored the winner in injury time. Italy pummelled Serbia 6-0 to draw level with the Swedes in second spot.

– © AFP 2026