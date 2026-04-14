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Brian Gleeson of Munster. Steve Haag Sports/Darren Stewart/INPHO
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Munster get welcome injury boost ahead of trip to face Benetton

The likes of Brian Gleeson and Calvin Nash are back in training this week.
1.18pm, 14 Apr 2026

MUNSTER HAVE BEEN given a much-needed boost ahead of Saturday’s important URC clash with Benetton as a number of players return from injury.

Number eight Brian Gleeson, wing Calvin Nash, and hooker Diarmuid Barron have all recovered from concussions.

Nash, Gleeson, and Barron missed Munster’s Challenge Cup defeat to Exeter two weekends ago due to their head injuries, but they have now completed the return-to-play protocols and returned to training ahead of this weekend’s trip to Italy.

Tighthead prop Oli Jager [foot], second row Jean Kleyn [ankle], and tighthead Conor Bartley [neck] were also absent for that visit to Exeter, but they are back in training this week too.

Head coach Clayton McMillan will welcome the influx of fresh faces as he gets his team set for the final four regular-season games in the URC.

Munster face Benetton this weekend, then have a home clash against Ulster, a visit to Connacht, and a home tie against the Lions of South Africa in the other three remaining rounds.

McMillan’s men currently sit seventh in the URC table, meaning they are inside the top eight spots, which guarantee a quarter-final and Champions Cup qualification for next season. Connacht are just two match points behind Munster in ninth place.

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