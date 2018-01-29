  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 29 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I just think he's a flat-out winger': Experience keeps Kearney unfazed by meteoric Larmour rise

The veteran fullback is feeling comfortable and confident in his role and won’t be easily displaced.

By Sean Farrell Monday 29 Jan 2018, 2:08 PM
8 hours ago 18,249 Views 42 Comments
http://the42.ie/3822176
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Sean Farrell reports from Carton House

ROB KEARNEY DOESN’T have to hide the wry smile when the name of his young pretender is brought up.

Having witnessed at very close quarters how thrilling Jordan Larmour can be as an attacking force, he knows the subject is never far away. Now the 20-year-old has followed him into the international camp too, there is no hiding place from the precocious talent.

“I just think he’s a flat-out winger,” jokes the Louthman, fronting Ireland’s Carton House media duties ahead of the forthcoming Six Nations opener.

“If only.”

Kearney will turn 32 shortly after this Championship campaign is done and dusted though, and his 81 Test caps (three on Lions duty) over that period of time have not come without an enormous amount of experience gained and put to use along the way.

Larmour is undoubtedly a special talent, but Kearney, who remains the most likely to start at fullback against France this Saturday, has felt the heat from talented players before.

“I suppose throughout my whole career I’ve always been in some pretty heavy battles with a lot of 15s. I could list them: Felix (Jones), Lukey (Fitzgerald), Geordan Murphy, Girvan (Dempsey) and then Zeebs over the last few years.

There’s always been a lot of really good players vying for the jersey.  I’ve been as impressed as anyone else at some of the stuff (Larmour) has done over the last couple of months and it’s a good reward for him to be called into the Six Nations squad.”

“I’ve been lucky enough over the last 10-12 years that every year there is a young player who gets a huge amount of hype. I think it’s almost par for the course a little bit at the start of the season.

Rob Kearney Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“You always have one young guy who is playing superb rugby and they do get a lot of the headline inches. That’s something I’m used to over the last few years. So you’ve just got to be comfortable in your own skin, confident in your own game and just keep the head down and work hard.”

Being comfortable and doing that hard work comes much easier to Kearney when his body is injury-free and permitting him to show his wares and give assurance to coaches in the very biggest games. In recent seasons, a spate of posterior chain niggles have deprived Kearney of his best form, but he has worked hard to prevent such injuries and since the November series has enjoyed a relatively clear run.

“I’ve noticed over the last couple of years, my body and how I’m feeling determines a huge part of how I’m playing. Touch wood.

Rob Kearney Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“I’ve played eight of the last nine games on the bounce now, which is pretty unusual for me over the last few years.

“When my body’s in a good place, mentally I’m enjoying the rugby and then you can start putting a bit of form together. And when you’re in that position, if you’ve guys coming up behind you, it’s good and it definitely spurs you on and has done over the last couple of months.”

So the attitude to Larmour, Andrew Conway, Joey Carbery, Jacob Stockdale, Keith Earls, Robbie Henshaw… or anyone else who feels they can take over that 15 jersey is: ‘bring it’?

“Yeah, a little bit, but don’t bring it too much.”

England add suspended duo Marler and Haskell to Six Nations squad

Donnacha Ryan’s excellent footballing skills and all the exiles’ action

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (42)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daniel Sturridge completes loan switch to West Brom
Daniel Sturridge completes loan switch to West Brom
Man City meet Athletic Bilbao's €65m buyout clause to sign French defender
Is Emre Can set to leave Liverpool?
FOOTBALL
West Ham defender hit with six-game ban for spitting at opponent
West Ham defender hit with six-game ban for spitting at opponent
Ibrahimovic nearing return as LA Galaxy rumours swirl
Klopp quashes talk of Liverpool complacency since Man City win
SIX NATIONS
The growing confidence around Ireland's Six Nations chances is justified
The growing confidence around Ireland's Six Nations chances is justified
'I just think he's a flat-out winger': Experience keeps Kearney unfazed by meteoric Larmour rise
Stockdale fit for France clash as Ireland announce clean bill of health
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Leicester City youngster makes loan move to Bohemians
Leicester City youngster makes loan move to Bohemians
Bohs capture what it means to be a young League of Ireland fan perfectly with new promo video
One of Cork City's 2017 heroes impresses in debut in England
TENNIS
Margaret catch her? Federer doesn't expect to equal Court's record tally
Margaret catch her? Federer doesn't expect to equal Court's record tally
Tearful Federer toasts Melbourne triumph following 20th Grand Slam title
Federer beats Cilic in five-set victory to claim 20th Grand Slam title at Australian Open

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie