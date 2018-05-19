O'Neill unveils 18-man Ireland squad to face Celtic in Scott Brown's testimonial

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND manager Martin O’Neill will take a squad of 18 players to Parkhead tomorrow for the testimonial of veteran Celtic midfielder Scott Brown [2pm].

The panel includes a number of new faces, including Peterborough United goalkeeper Conor O’Malley, Millwall midfielder Shaun Williams and Preston North End striker Callum Robinson.

Shamrock Rovers attacker Graham Burke is also set to feature, despite being in SSE Airtricity League Premier Division action for his club away to Sligo Rovers this evening.

The squad will be bolstered by additional personnel after tomorrow’s trip to Glasgow, as Ireland prepare for friendly internationals against France in Paris (28 May) and USA in Dublin (2 June).

Ireland squad (v Celtic)

Colin Doyle (Bradford City)

Conor O’Malley (Peterborough United)

Seamus Coleman (Everton)

Enda Stevens (Sheffield United)

Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers)

Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

John Egan (Brentford)

Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers)

Alan Browne (Preston North End)

Shaun Williams (Millwall)

Eunan O’Kane (Leeds United)

David Meyler (Hull City)

James McClean (West Bromwich Albion)

Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City)

Graham Burke (Shamrock Rovers)

Sean Maguire (Preston North End)

Callum Robinson (Preston North End)

Jonathan Walters (Burnley)