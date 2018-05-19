  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Saturday 19 May, 2018
O'Neill unveils 18-man Ireland squad to face Celtic in Scott Brown's testimonial

The game will take place tomorrow at Parkhead ahead of upcoming friendlies against France and USA.

By Paul Dollery Saturday 19 May 2018, 12:25 PM
1 hour ago 3,977 Views 1 Comment
Callum Robinson in training at Abbottstown today.
Image: Stephen McCarthy
Callum Robinson in training at Abbottstown today.
Callum Robinson in training at Abbottstown today.
Image: Stephen McCarthy

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND manager Martin O’Neill will take a squad of 18 players to Parkhead tomorrow for the testimonial of veteran Celtic midfielder Scott Brown [2pm].

The panel includes a number of new faces, including Peterborough United goalkeeper Conor O’Malley, Millwall midfielder Shaun Williams and Preston North End striker Callum Robinson.

Shamrock Rovers attacker Graham Burke is also set to feature, despite being in SSE Airtricity League Premier Division action for his club away to Sligo Rovers this evening.

The squad will be bolstered by additional personnel after tomorrow’s trip to Glasgow, as Ireland prepare for friendly internationals against France in Paris (28 May) and USA in Dublin (2 June).

Ireland squad (v Celtic)

Colin Doyle (Bradford City)
Conor O’Malley (Peterborough United)
Seamus Coleman (Everton)
Enda Stevens (Sheffield United)
Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers)
Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers)
John Egan (Brentford)
Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers)
Alan Browne (Preston North End)
Shaun Williams (Millwall)
Eunan O’Kane (Leeds United)
David Meyler (Hull City)
James McClean (West Bromwich Albion)
Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City)
Graham Burke (Shamrock Rovers)
Sean Maguire (Preston North End)
Callum Robinson (Preston North End)
Jonathan Walters (Burnley)

