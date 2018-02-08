Larmour in line for Test debut as Schmidt tweaks pack for Italy

JORDAN LARMOUR IS set for his international debut against Italy on Saturday after being named among the Ireland replacements for the Six Nations clash.
The 20-year-old, who made his Leinster debut on the opening day of the current season, takes the number 23 jersey in place of Fergus McFadden as Joe Schmidt names an unchanged back-line from the dramatic win over France.
The four changes to the starting XV all come in the pack. One of the four alterations is enforced, Dan Leavy replacing Josh van der Flier who has been ruled out for the season.
Leavy will be joined in the back row by Jack Conan, returning to the number eight shirt after an impressive run-out against Fiji in November.
Devin Toner and Jack McGrath return to the tight five in place of James Ryan and Cian Healy respectively.
Despite Italy’s 31-point home loss to England last weekend, any experimental selections are confined to the bench with Andrew Porter displacing John Ryan as tighthead cover, with Larmour and Joey Carbery poised to attack the Azzurri when space may be at less of a premium.
Ireland (v Italy):
15. Rob Kearney
14. Keith Earls
13. Robbie Henshaw
12. Bundee Aki
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Johnny Sexton
9. Conor Murray
1. Jack McGrath
2. Rory Best (captain)
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Iain Henderson
5. Devin Toner
6. Peter O’Mahony
7. Dan Leavy
8. Jack Conan
Replacements:
16. Sean Cronin
17. Cian Healy
18. Andrew Porter
19. Quinn Roux
20. CJ Stander
21. Kieran Marmion
22. Joey Carbery
23. Jordan Larmour.
