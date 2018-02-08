Townsend makes 6 changes to Scotland team to face France after opening setback against Wales

SCOTLAND COACH GREGOR Townsend has reacted to the setback of last Saturday’s loss to Wales by ringing the changes for next Sunday’s game against France at Murrayfield [KO: 3pm, live on TV3].

Scotland's head coach Gregor Townsend. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Centre Pete Horne, winger Sean Maitland and scrum-half Greig Laidlaw are all handed starting spots while Grant Gilchrist and Ryan Wilson are the players promoted from the bench to the pack.

Prop Simon Berghan is the only addition to the starting side that was not part of last weekend’s 23-man squad as he is now available following the completion of a six-week suspension.

BREAKING | Here is your Scotland team to play France this Sunday at BT Murrayfield in round 2 of the #NatWest6Nations! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #AsOne pic.twitter.com/GEzCPJhbE5 — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) February 8, 2018 Source: Scottish Rugby /Twitter

Byron McGuigan misses out through injury while Chris Harris, Ali Price, Jon Welsh and Ben Toolis drop to the bench. Cornell du Preez makes way from the match-day sqaud.

SCOTLAND v France:

15. Stuart Hogg (Glasgow Warriors)

14. Tommy Seymour (Glasgow Warriors)

13. Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors)

12. Peter Horne (Glasgow Warriors)

11. Sean Maitland (Saracens)

10. Finn Russell (Glasgow Warriors)

9. Greig Laidlaw (Clermont Auvergne)

1. Gordon Reid (London Irish)

2. Stuart McInally (Edinburgh Rugby)

3. Simon Berghan (Edinburgh Rugby)

4. Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh Rugby)

5. Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors)

6. John Barclay (Scarlets — captain)

7. Hamish Watson (Edinburgh Rugby)

8. Ryan Wilson (Edinburgh Rugby)

Replacements:

16. Scott Lawson (Newcastle Falcons)

17. Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors)

18. Jon Welsh (Newcastle Falcons)

19. Ben Toolis (Edinburgh Rugby)

20. David Denton (Worcester Warriors)

21. Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors)

22. Chris Harris (Newcastle Falcons)

23. Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh Rugby)

