Cronin and Conan start as Schmidt picks captain O'Mahony at openside

Murray Kinsella reports from Sydney

JOE SCHMIDT HAS made five personnel changes to his starting XV as Ireland look to secure their first series success on Australian soil since 1979 with a win in Saturday’s final Test against the Wallabies in Sydney [KO 11.05am Irish time, Sky Sports].

Sean Cronin comes in at hooker for the clash at Allianz Stadium, having missed out on involvement in the second Test, while Jack Conan gets a start at number eight.

Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Jacob Stockdale is back on the left wing, while Bundee Aki returns in midfield as Garry Ringrose misses out due to a foot injury.

Jack McGrath also comes into the starting team at loosehead prop, making up the front row with Cronin and Tadhg Furlong. Cian Healy has shaken off an AC injury to take a place on the bench.

James Ryan and Devin Toner form an unchanged second row, with Iain Henderson still nursing a knee issue, although the introduction of Conan at number eight means change in the back row, with CJ Stander at blindside flanker and Peter O’Mahony captaining the team from the unfamiliar openside slot. Dan Leavy’s sternum injury rules him out.

Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton continue in the halfbacks, while Aki’s reintroduction at inside centre means Robbie Henshaw moves to 13.

The back three sees Keith Earls move back over to the right wing, where he started the first Test before a shift to the left last weekend, with Stockdale in on the left and Rob Kearney retained at 15. Andrew Conway misses out due to a hip pointer injury.

Uncapped Leinster out-half Ross Byrne is included on the bench, meaning Schmidt has used all 32 of his wider squad in the matchday squads in Australia.

Meanwhile, Wallabies boss Michael Cheika has named Nick Phipps at scrum-half in place of the injured Will Genia.

Lukhan Tui comes into the back row as Caleb Timu is dropped, meaning David Pocock moves to number eight. Ned Hanigan and Joe Powell are included on the bench as back row and scrum-half cover, respectively.

Ireland:

15. Rob Kearney

14. Keith Earls

13. Robbie Henshaw

12. Bundee Aki

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Johnny Sexton

9. Conor Murray

1. Jack McGrath

2. Sean Cronin

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Devin Toner

5. James Ryan

6. CJ Stander

7. Peter O’Mahony (captain)

8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. Niall Scannell

17. Cian Healy

18. John Ryan

19. Tadhg Beirne

20. Jordi Murphy

21. Kieran Marmion

22. Ross Byrne

23. Jordan Larmour

Australia:

15. Israel Folau

14. Dane Haylett-Petty

13. Samu Kerevi

12. Kurtley Beale

11. Marika Koroibete

10. Bernard Foley

9. Nick Phipps

1. Scott Sio

2. Brandon Paenga-Amosa

3. Sekope Kepu

4. Izack Rodda

5. Adam Coleman

6. Lukhan Tui

7. Michael Hooper (captain)

8. David Pocock

Replacements:

16. Tolu Latu

17. Allan Alaalatoa

18. Taniela Tupou

19. Rob Simmons

20. Ned Hanigan

21. Pete Samu

22. Joe Powell

23. Reece Hodge

Referee: Pascal Gaüzère [FFR].

