'AFL has such big resources that they are identifying players from the age of 12'

ALONGSIDE THE CAFÉ in which we’re sitting is an Aussie Rules pitch where Collingwood, 15-times Australian Football League winners, sometimes train.

A few 100 metres away is the 100,024-capacity Melbourne Cricket Ground, the largest stadium in Australia and host to some of the biggest cricket Tests in the world, as well as the home of four AFL clubs – Melbourne, Richmond, Collingwood and Hawthorn.

Across the road from the brightly-lit café on a fresh Melbourne winter morning is the Hisense Arena, where National Basketball League side Melbourne United play, while a one-minute walk will take you to the Rod Laver Arena, the main venue for the Australian Open tennis tournament.

And just beyond Collingwood’s training pitch is the curiously-bulbous looking AAMI Park, where Super Rugby side Melbourne Rebels are based.

AAMI Park hosted Ireland's second Test against the Wallabies. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Even in their home is a constant reminder of the battle the Rebels face in this fiercely competitive sporting environment, with National Rugby League side Melbourne Storm and A-League football team Melbourne City also playing out of AAMI Park.

Sitting across the table with coffees in front of them are Melbourne Rebels attack and backs coach Shaun Berne and head performance analyst and kicking coach Eoin Toolan.

Sydney native Berne played for Leinster 23 times between 2009 and 2011, while also starring for Old Belvedere in the AIL before moving into coaching with St. Mary’s College and Coolmine RFC.

Leinster appointed him as an elite player development officer [EPDO] in 2015 but he was soon lured back to Australia in 2017 as an attack coach with the Western Force and moved to the Rebels ahead of the start of the 2018 season.

Irishman Toolan, a Greystones clubman, joined the Rebels in late 2013 after more than five years as part of Ireland’s analysis team under Mervyn Murphy, with the 2009 Grand Slam the highlight during that time.

Berne and Toolan, therefore, are in strong positions to draw comparisons between Ireland and the challenges the Rebels face in attracting talented athletes into rugby union.

The southeastern state of Victoria, of which Melbourne is the capital city, is famous as AFL country in Australia but cricket, rugby league, soccer and more sports are vying for the most talented young athletes.

“We’re putting more resources into youth development officers getting out to non-traditional rugby schools and trying to identify these athletes younger because that’s the big challenge,” explains Toolan.

“AFL has such big resources that they are identifying players from the age of 12 and they’re basically picking the best athletes, maybe not the best AFL players at 12, but the guy who can kick the ball furthest and run the fastest.

“It’s up to us to break into that market and identify these guys. The more Victorians that are playing for the club, the more there’s going to be a local affinity to the club. That’s going to take time.”

Berne was an EPDO officer with Leinster before his move back to Australia. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Berne, having seen up close the way Leinster operate, echoes Toolan.

“It’s a battle here in Victoria,” says Berne, whose father John is a Belfast native who ended up getting a cap for the Wallabies after moving to Australia with his family as a boy.

“Irish rugby identified that you need to have the development at a younger age. By the time a kid gets into a senior squad at Leinster, Connacht, Munster or Ulster, he needs to have a certain skillset.

“The IRFU have employed EPDOs to run the academies and underage side of things.

“In Australian rugby, there have been various methods to try and do that but I think we’ve now realised that we need to focus on the kids at underage level and try to educate the coaches.

“Australia has so many choices of sports, kids going in so many different directions, whereas in Ireland you’re either in the GAA or rugby, or maybe football. I think Australia is so diverse that we’re playing a bit of catch-up in identifying the athletes and Australian rugby is now putting in those resources.”

Toolan cites the Rebels’ exciting and versatile back three player Jack Maddocks as a good example of how a young rugby player might come through into their system.