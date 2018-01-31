Nine new caps in exciting Ireland U20s team to face France

IRELAND U20S COACH Noel McNamara has named nine new caps in his team to face France in the Six Nations opener in Bordeaux on Friday night [KO 8pm Irish time, RTÉ 2].

Among the fresh faces in the starting XV are out-half Harry Byrne – younger brother of Leinster playmaker Ross – and Munster wing James McCarthy, both of whom are U19 players and therefore eligible again next year.

Harry Byrne will be at 10 for Ireland. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Skillful tighthead prop Jack Aungier, Leinster second row pair Cormac Daly and Jack Dunne, wing Peter Sullivan, and the back row trio of Matthew Dalton, Aaron Hall and Jack O’Sullivan are the other uncapped players in McNamara’s starting team.

The experience of captain Tommy O’Brien at inside centre will be important, while scrum-half Jonny Stewart, outside centre David McCarthy, fullback Michael Silvester, loosehead prop Jordan Duggan and hooker Ronan Kelleher all played at this level last year too.

Ireland’s bench includes a further five uncapped players in Munster prop James French, Ulster tighthead Tom O’Toole, Shannon RFC lock Ronan Coffey, Leinster scrum-half Hugh O’Sullivan and the U19 Ulster back three flyer Angus Kernohan.

Ireland take on France at Stade Chaban Delmas in Bordeaux on Friday night.

Ireland U20 v France:

15. Michael Silvester (Dublin University/Leinster)

14. Peter Sullivan (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

13. David McCarthy (Garryowen/Munster)

12. Tommy O’Brien (UCD RFC/Leinster) (captain)

11. James McCarthy (UL Bohemian/Munster)

10. Harry Byrne (UCD RFC/Leinster)

9. Jonny Stewart (Queen’s University RFC/Ulster)

1. Jordan Duggan (Naas/Leinster)

2. Ronan Kelleher (Lansdowne FC/ Leinster)

3. Jack Aungier (St. Mary’s College RFC/Leinster)

4. Cormac Daly (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

5. Jack Dunne (Dublin University FC/Leinster)

6. Matthew Dalton (Malone RFC/Ulster)

7. Aaron Hall (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

8. Jack O’Sullivan (UCC RFC/Munster)

Replacements:

16. Diarmuid Barron (Garryowen FC/Munster)

17. James French (UCC RFC/Munster)

18.Tom O’Toole (Banbridge RFC/Ulster)

19. Ronan Coffey (Shannon RFC/Munster)

20. Sean Masterson (Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

21. Hugh O’Sullivan (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

22. Angus Curtis (Queen’s University RFC/Ulster)

23. Angus Kernohan (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)

- This article was updated at 1.05pm to correct the match venue from Brive to Bordeaux and to include mention of Peter Sullivan in the third paragraph. A further correction was made at 2.40pm to amend Ronan Kelleher’s club to ‘Lansdowne FC’.

