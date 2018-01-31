  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Wednesday 31 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leinster coach Lancaster takes guest session with Ireland U20s

The Englishman has invested into the local coaching scene since moving to Ireland.

By Murray Kinsella Wednesday 31 Jan 2018, 6:00 AM
4 hours ago 5,182 Views 17 Comments
http://the42.ie/3824885

LEINSTER SENIOR COACH Stuart Lancaster joined the Ireland U20s for a guest session on Monday as Noel McNamara’s side prepared for this weekend’s Six Nations opener away to France.

Lancaster has settled happily in Ireland since joining Leinster in 2016 and has invested some of his experience into the local coaching scene.

Stuart Lancaster Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Having already run a number of coaching seminars for clubs and schools coaches in Leinster, Lancaster has now offered up his time to aid the Ireland U20s’ preparation, with Leinster on holidays this week.

McNamara’s U20 side are already benefiting from having the experience of Ireland and Munster legend Paul O’Connell on board as their forwards coach.

Lancaster’s input is likely to have provided a boost to the Irish squad ahead of their meeting with France.

The former England boss – who resigned from that position after their failure to advance from the pool stages of their home 2015 World Cup – has earned rave reviews from Leinster’s players since joining in September 2016.

He has been credited with inspiring the major growth in Leinster’s attacking game, with offloading and intelligent attacking kicking just two of the features the Englishman has encouraged in the province’s players.

With Leo Cullen remaining in his position of head coach at Leinster, Lancaster has been able to focus largely on coaching on the pitch, something he has stated has been particularly enjoyable.

And Lancaster’s desire to share his coaching knowledge appears to be benefiting the Irish system as he delivers guidance to coaches at grassroots levels, as well as now joining the U20s for a guest session.

Former Leinster player Bernard Jackman, now head coach with the Dragons in the Pro14, is enthusiastic to see the IRFU using resources like Lancaster to further the development of young players.

“The high performance unit are bringing through those young players and it’s pretty impressive,” says Jackman. “For those youngsters to get access to Lancaster for a day, he’s only going to help them.

“He’s run the seminars in Leinster for coaches too. He’s come from the bottom, and he’s someone who’s passionate about his craft and wants to share that.”

The U20s will play France on Friday night at Stade Chaban-Delmas in Bordeaux [KO 8pm Irish time, RTÉ 2].

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Ireland trust officials to help avoid repeat of the last punishing Paris visit

Munster centre Arnold trains with Schmidt’s Ireland at Carton House

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Monster that kills little kids' Mourinho reassures United rising star Rashford
'Monster that kills little kids' Mourinho reassures United rising star Rashford
Mkhitaryan makes Arsenal debut but Gunners handed embarrassing defeat by Swansea
Salah strikes again as Liverpool cruise back to winning ways at Huddersfield
ARSENAL
Giroud to make â¬20m Chelsea switch and pave the way for Aubameyang's Arsenal move - Reports
Giroud to make €20m Chelsea switch and pave the way for Aubameyang's Arsenal move - Reports
Ex-Ireland U17 midfielder joins Barcelona B from Arsenal
Chelsea-Arsenal player swap, Everton's £23 million flop free to leave and all today's transfer gossip
FOOTBALL
Mahrez reportedly hands in transfer request as Man City bid in excess of â¬57m
Mahrez reportedly hands in transfer request as Man City bid in excess of €57m
Man City sign English youngster from partner club New York and immediately loan him to 'Boro
Klopp challenges slumping Liverpool stars: Show me you're 'world class'
IRELAND
Games like this French one were top reason O'Mahony stayed in Ireland
Games like this French one were top reason O'Mahony stayed in Ireland
'France have a staff that doesn't really inspire confidence and that's a bonus for Ireland'
'Significant gap': Lone parents and those with disabilities among the most deprived in Ireland
MANCHESTER CITY
Man City confirm signing of â¬65 million French defender
Man City confirm signing of €65 million French defender
'He knows I want him and the club wants him'
Manchester City suffer Leroy Sane blow

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie