Tuesday 30 January, 2018
Munster centre Arnold trains with Schmidt's Ireland at Carton House

The 21-year-old has been enjoying a promising season with Munster.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 30 Jan 2018, 4:25 PM
6 hours ago 10,322 Views 34 Comments
MUNSTER CENTRE SAM Arnold has joined Joe Schmidtâ€™s Ireland squad for training at Carton House this week.

Sam Arnold celebrates after the game 17/12/2017 Arnold is enjoying a breakthrough season for Munster. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Ireland today stated that they have no new injuries in their 36-man squad, with centres Bundee Aki, Robbie Henshaw, Chris Farrell and Rory Scannell all present at training.

Instead, Ireland say Schmidt and his coaching staff saw this week as an opportunity to give Arnold exposure to the international set-up, as well as taking a closer look at the promising centre.

21-year-old Arnold played for Ireland at U20 level having come through the Exiles system to join Ulsterâ€™s academy.

Qualifying for Ireland through his Wexford-born mother, Arnold went on to make 14 senior appearances for Ulster but opted for a move south to Munster in the summer of 2016 in search of more game time.

Though injuries limited Arnold to just a single senior cap for Munster in his first season, he has impressed during the current campaign after regaining full fitness.

A powerful presence in midfield, Arnold made his first two Champions Cup appearances in Munsterâ€™s 13 shirt against Leicester in December, helping the province to back-to-back wins against the English side.

He was red-carded for a high tackle on Christian Lealiifano in Munsterâ€™s Guinness Pro14 defeat to Ulster on New Yearâ€™s DayÂ but has been excellent under new head coach Johann van Graan.

While his call-up to the Ireland training camp this week may be unlikely to lead to a first cap during the Six Nations campaign, it does bode well for the promising midfielderâ€™s future.

