LIVE: Ireland v Wales, Six Nations

25 mins ago

Ireland have gone three games without a win against Wales in this competition, their worst run since an eight-game streak (L7, D1) between 1971 and 1979 — but they haven’t lost at the Aviva Stadium in the Six Nations under Joe Schmidt.

In fact, the last time Ireland lost at home in the championship was when England beat them 12-6 in 2013, since then they have won 10 and drawn two at the Aviva; however no side has won in Dublin against Ireland more often in the Six Nations than Wales (3 times, also France).

Which way do you see this one going?

