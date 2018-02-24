LIVE: Ireland v Wales, Six Nations

Join us for live coverage from the Aviva Stadium as Joe Schmidt’s side face Wales in round three of the championship.
Liveblog
Ryan Bailey here to guide you through all the action as it happens, while we also have Murray Kinsella and Sean Farrell in position at the Aviva Stadium to bring you live coverage throughout the afternoon.
How are the nerves?
A little under half an hour until kick off, so to whet the appetite have a browse of some of our pre-match offerings:
Ireland have gone three games without a win against Wales in this competition, their worst run since an eight-game streak (L7, D1) between 1971 and 1979 — but they haven’t lost at the Aviva Stadium in the Six Nations under Joe Schmidt.
In fact, the last time Ireland lost at home in the championship was when England beat them 12-6 in 2013, since then they have won 10 and drawn two at the Aviva; however no side has won in Dublin against Ireland more often in the Six Nations than Wales (3 times, also France).
Which way do you see this one going?
Poll Results:
TEAM NEWS: And this is how Wales will line up. While Ireland lose three of their Lions, the visitors are boosted by the return to fitness of three of theirs — Leigh Halfpenny, Dan Biggar and Liam Williams are all back.
Wales:
15. Leigh Halfpenny
14. Liam Williams
13. Scott Williams
12. Hadleigh Parkes
11. Steff Evans
10. Dan Biggar
9. Gareth Davies
1. Rob Evans
2. Ken Owens
3. Samson Lee
4. Cory Hill
5. Alun Wyn Jones (captain)
6. Aaron Shingler
7. Josh Navidi
8. Ross Moriarty
Replacements:
16. Elliot Dee
17. Wyn Jones
18. Tomas Francis
19. Bradley Davies
20. Justin Tipuric
21. Aled Davies
22. Gareth Anscombe
23. George North
TEAM NEWS: Joe Schmidt has made five changes from the victory over Italy a fortnight ago, three of which have been enforced. Furlong, Henderson and Henshaw all drop out through injury with Andrew Porter, James Ryan and Chris Farrell coming in.
The other two changes see Cian Healy get the nod ahead of Leinster team-mate Jack McGrath while CJ Stander returns to the number eight jersey in place of Jack Conan.
It’s a huge day for 22-year-old Porter and Munster centre Farrell, who both make their first Six Nations starts. It’s as you were elsewhere with Kearney, Earls and Stockdale making up the back three and Sexton and Murray forming the half-back pairing.
Ireland:
15. Rob Kearney
14. Keith Earls
13. Chris Farrell
12. Bundee Aki
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Johnny Sexton
9. Conor Murray
1. Cian Healy
2. Rory Best (captain)
3. Andrew Porter
4. James Ryan
5. Devin Toner
6. Peter O’Mahony
7. Dan Leavy
8. CJ Stander
Replacements:
16. Sean Cronin
17. Jack McGrath
18. John Ryan
19. Quinn Roux
20. Jack Conan
21. Kieran Marmion
22. Joey Carbery
23. Fergus McFadden
The stage is set.
Good afternoon and welcome along to our live coverage of Ireland’s eagerly-anticipated Six Nations clash against Wales from the Aviva Stadium in round three of the championship.
With two wins from two, Joe Schmidt’s side — unbeaten at home in the Six Nations under the Kiwi — have momentum at their backs but the loss of three Lions in Iain Henderson, Robbie Henderson and Tadhg Furlong makes this an even greater challenge against Warren Gatland’s Wales.
The sense of anticipation and atmosphere is really building around Dublin 4 ahead of what promises to be a frenetic and ferocious Test match. Kick off is fast approaching at 2.15pm.
