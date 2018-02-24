LIVE: Ireland v Wales, Six Nations

  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Saturday 24 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

6,348 Views 7 Comments
Share

Ryan Bailey here to guide you through all the action as it happens, while we also have Murray Kinsella and Sean Farrell in position at the Aviva Stadium to bring you live coverage throughout the afternoon.

How are the nerves?

Image uploaded from iOS

A little under half an hour until kick off, so to whet the appetite have a browse of some of our pre-match offerings:

Johnny Sexton arrives Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Leigh Halfpenny warms up before the game Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Chris Farrell arrives Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Joe Schmidt with Warren Gatland before the game Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Ireland have gone three games without a win against Wales in this competition, their worst run since an eight-game streak (L7, D1) between 1971 and 1979 — but they haven’t lost at the Aviva Stadium in the Six Nations under Joe Schmidt.

In fact, the last time Ireland lost at home in the championship was when England beat them 12-6 in 2013, since then they have won 10 and drawn two at the Aviva; however no side has won in Dublin against Ireland more often in the Six Nations than Wales (3 times, also France).

Which way do you see this one going?


Poll Results:





TEAM NEWS: And this is how Wales will line up. While Ireland lose three of their Lions, the visitors are boosted by the return to fitness of three of theirs — Leigh Halfpenny, Dan Biggar and Liam Williams are all back.

Wales:

15. Leigh Halfpenny
14. Liam Williams
13. Scott Williams
12. Hadleigh Parkes
11. Steff Evans
10. Dan Biggar
9. Gareth Davies

1. Rob Evans
2. Ken Owens
3. Samson Lee
4. Cory Hill
5. Alun Wyn Jones (captain)
6. Aaron Shingler
7. Josh Navidi
8. Ross Moriarty

Replacements:

16. Elliot Dee
17. Wyn Jones
18. Tomas Francis
19. Bradley Davies
20. Justin Tipuric
21. Aled Davies
22. Gareth Anscombe
23. George North

TEAM NEWS: Joe Schmidt has made five changes from the victory over Italy a fortnight ago, three of which have been enforced. Furlong, Henderson and Henshaw all drop out through injury with Andrew Porter, James Ryan and Chris Farrell coming in.

The other two changes see Cian Healy get the nod ahead of Leinster team-mate Jack McGrath while CJ Stander returns to the number eight jersey in place of Jack Conan.

It’s a huge day for 22-year-old Porter and Munster centre Farrell, who both make their first Six Nations starts. It’s as you were elsewhere with Kearney, Earls and Stockdale making up the back three and Sexton and Murray forming the half-back pairing.

Ireland:

15. Rob Kearney
14. Keith Earls
13. Chris Farrell
12. Bundee Aki
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Johnny Sexton
9. Conor Murray

1. Cian Healy
2. Rory Best (captain)
3. Andrew Porter
4. James Ryan
5. Devin Toner
6. Peter O’Mahony
7. Dan Leavy
8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Sean Cronin
17. Jack McGrath
18. John Ryan
19. Quinn Roux
20. Jack Conan
21. Kieran Marmion
22. Joey Carbery
23. Fergus McFadden

The stage is set.

A view of the match balls ahead of the game Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

A view of the Ireland dressing room ahead of the game Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

A view of the Aviva Stadium ahead of the game Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Good afternoon and welcome along to our live coverage of Ireland’s eagerly-anticipated Six Nations clash against Wales from the Aviva Stadium in round three of the championship.

With two wins from two, Joe Schmidt’s side — unbeaten at home in the Six Nations under the Kiwi — have momentum at their backs but the loss of three Lions in Iain Henderson, Robbie Henderson and Tadhg Furlong makes this an even greater challenge against Warren Gatland’s Wales.

The sense of anticipation and atmosphere is really building around Dublin 4 ahead of what promises to be a frenetic and ferocious Test match. Kick off is fast approaching at 2.15pm.

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
FA charge Guardiola over yellow ribbon protest
FA charge Guardiola over yellow ribbon protest
'Genius' Dembele 'one of the unbelievable talents in the history of football' like Maradona and Ronaldinho
Pep eyes first silverware at Man City and the Premier League/Carabao Cup final talking points
FOOTBALL
Villarreal suspend Semedo after attempted murder allegation
Villarreal suspend Semedo after attempted murder allegation
He took 10 seconds to be ready – Mourinho salutes professional Pogba
Shakhtar Donetsk captain Srna slapped with 17-month ban
IRELAND
LIVE: Ireland v Wales, Six Nations
LIVE: Ireland v Wales, Six Nations
Fierce fraternal rivalry makes Wales a pivotal point in Ireland's season
Ireland U20s come up just short in wild Donnybrook encounter with Wales
MANCHESTER UNITED
Neville: Better players than Pogba have been dropped by Man Utd
Neville: Better players than Pogba have been dropped by Man Utd
Sugary treats and shiny new toys have failed to make Old Trafford a happy home
Keane defends Pogba as former United captain demands more from Lukaku and Sanchez
SIX NATIONS
'At that time in my life, I would have given everything not to play rugby'
'At that time in my life, I would have given everything not to play rugby'
Best allays concern over Sexton fitness, plans an unhappy 100th for Gatland
The Rugby Show: Ireland v Wales preview with Tomás O'Leary

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie