  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Saturday 3 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Powerful France hold Ireland Women to nil

Les Bleus put Ireland through a severe opening Six Nations Test.

By The42 Team Saturday 3 Feb 2018, 10:38 PM
34 minutes ago 1,754 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3832820
Camille Boudaud fends off Briggs.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Camille Boudaud fends off Briggs.
Camille Boudaud fends off Briggs.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

France Women 24

Ireland Women 0

IT WAS A battling, but bitterly disappointing start to the Six Nations from Ireland as they were unable to register a point against a powerful French side in Toulouse.

Many of Ireland’s tormentors from the August World Cup humbling in UCD were present for Les Bleus and they didn’t take long to assert their dominance and eliminate any doubt that Ireland’s winless run away to France was set to continue.

Imposing lock Safi N’Diaye was continually a destructive carrying force and laid the platform for a back-line with impressive attacking verve and Ireland’s defence, led by former captains Niamh Briggs and Claire Molloy, was unable to prevent a sweeping sixth-minute attack from yielding a try for Cyrielle Banet who crossed in the corner for her first Test try.

In the 25th minute the deficit doubled, another excellent collective move from Les Bleus stretching Ireland’s defence and making space for centre Jade Le Pesq to raid and touch down.

Cyrielle Banet and Alison Miller Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Fullback Jessy Trémoulière knocked over that conversion, but was unable to split the posts with her other two first-half conversion efforts. It mattered little though, as Trémoulière and out-half Pauline Bourdon constantly worried Ireland with evasive running and slick passing to keep Adam Griggs’ side on the back foot.

It was 17-0 come half-time. A last-ditch, try-saving tackle from Kim Flood typified the efforts of Ireland on a tough away assignment. Ultimately, the gutsy tackle counted for little as France swiftly reloaded and slick hands put Trémoulière in.

Ciara Griffin checks on Ciara Cooney as she is stretchered off Ciara Griffin consoles Ciara Cooney as she gets stretchered off. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

The second half was all about chasing a bonus point for France, but to Ireland’s credit, they did manage to make that task a scrappy one despite the worrying sight of second row Ciara Cooney being stretchered off before the hour.

The visitors’ best moment of the second 40 was a tenacious kick and chase from debutant Megan Williams, which saw her regain possession 10 metres out from the try-line. The cavalry arrived and the recycles were promising, but a spill from Flood eased the pressure.

Jade Le Pesq and Megan Williams Jade Le Pesq attempts to evade Megan Williams. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Williams was to the fore again minutes later at the other end, chasing down Cyrielle Bane. But the spark lit France’s flair again and the bonus point came after a scything angle from Trémoulière was followed up by a superb back-handed offload from Audrey Forlani to put Le Pesq in for her second.

Ireland pushed on into the closing minutes, hoping to force their way onto the scoreboard and avoid the dreaded ‘nil’. But a handling error once again cut the attack short and so they left Toulouse without a point of any kind to show for their efforts.

FRANCE WOMEN: Jessy Trémoulière (Stade Rennais Rugby); Caroline Boujard (Montpellier RC), Jade Le Pesq (Stade Rennais Rugby), Camille Boudaud (Stade Toulousain), Cyrielle Banet (Montpellier RC); Pauline Bourdon (AS Bayonnaise), Yanna Rivoalen (Lille Métropole RC Villeneuvois); Lisa Arricastre (Lons Rugby Féminin Béarn Pyrénées), Agathe Sochat (Montpellier RC), Julie Duval (L’Ovalie Caennaise), Celine Ferer (AS Bayonnaise), Safi N’Diaye (Montpellier RC), Marjorie Mayans (Blagnac Rugby Féminin), Gaelle Hermet (Stade Toulousain) (capt), Romane Ménager (Lille Métropole RC Villeneuvois).

Replacements: Gaelle Mignot (Richmond RFC), Dhia Traore (Stade Toulousain), Patricia Carricaburu (Lons Rugby Féminin Béarn Pyrénées), Audrey Forlani (Blagnac Rugby Féminin), Coumba Diallo (AC Bobigny 93), Emma Coudert (ASM Romagnat Rugby Féminin), Gabrielle Vernier (Lille Métropole RC Villeneuvois), Marine Ménager (Lille Métropole RC Villeneuvois).

IRELAND WOMEN: Kim Flood (Railway Union/Leinster); Megan Williams (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Claire McLaughlin (Cooke/Ulster), Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Alison Miller (Old Belvedere/Connacht); Niamh Briggs (UL Bohemians/Munster), Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/Leinster); Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/Leinster), Cliodhna Moloney (Railway Union/Leinster), Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemians/Munster), Ciara Cooney (Railway Union/Leinster), Orla Fitzsimons (St. Mary’s/Leinster), Anna Caplice (UL Bohemians/ Munster), Claire Molloy (Bristol/Connacht), Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemians/Munster) (capt).

Replacements: Leah Lyons (Highfield/Munster), Laura Feely (Galwegians/Connacht), Ciara O’Connor (Galwegians/Connacht), Nichola Fryday (Tullamore/Connacht), Paula Fitzpatrick (St Mary’s/Leinster), Mary Healy (Galwegians/Connacht), Nikki Caughey (Railway Union/Ulster), Mairead Coyne (Galwegians/Connacht).

Referee: Ian Tempest (England)

Rory Best says he was advised to attend trial of Ulster teammates

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
New boys sparkle and Aaron Ramsey hits three as Arsenal thump Everton
New boys sparkle and Aaron Ramsey hits three as Arsenal thump Everton
Saints battle back in five-goal thriller with Baggies and the rest of today's Premier League action
Sanchez bags first goal in United colours as Mourinho's side ease past Huddersfield
FRANCE
Sexton: 'I just wanted one more chance'
Sexton: 'I just wanted one more chance'
Watch: Relive Johnny Sexton's stunning drop-goal in Paris all over again
Sexton's moment, immense James Ryan and work-ons for Ireland
FOOTBALL
Burnley earn a point as Gudmundsson proves Pep right at Turf Moor
Burnley earn a point as Gudmundsson proves Pep right at Turf Moor
Mahrez told to 'clear his head' after being omitted from Foxes squad
French referee slapped with three-month ban after kicking player and sending him off
IRELAND
'It's pretty hard to explain how you feel when you think the game has got away'
'It's pretty hard to explain how you feel when you think the game has got away'
Rory Best says he was advised to attend trial of Ulster teammates
'He was the One Direction of his day': These musicians want to resurrect the almost-forgotten Thomas Moore
SIX NATIONS
Van der Flier to miss Italy clash as Schmidt hails Ireland's bench impact
Van der Flier to miss Italy clash as Schmidt hails Ireland's bench impact
Player ratings: How Ireland fared in a late, late victory at the Stade de France
'Johnny f*****g Sexton' - The reaction to Ireland's last-gasp win over France

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie