Dublin: 3 °C Saturday 3 February, 2018
Sexton: 'I just wanted one more chance'

The out-half hopes Ireland’s late efforts will be a defining moment come the end of the Championship.

By Sean Farrell Saturday 3 Feb 2018, 8:20 PM
2 hours ago 7,863 Views 19 Comments
JOHNNY SEXTON JUST wanted one more shot, a chance to cancel out the 62nd minute missed penalty that still seriously rankled with him.

It wasn’t an easy chance, 45 metres out from goal on a sopping wet night with the game on the line and energy stores dumped all over the field.

Yet Sexton drove everything through the ball and gave himself reason to smile – not a common on-field occurrence – as he watched it clear the bar and cancel orders of Champagne to celebrate a 13 – 12 home win as the scoreboard flicked to 13 – 15.

“I could have put it to bed with the penalty. I snatched at it,” Sexton told TV3′s Sinead Kissane, typically self-critical of the wayward kick that would have put Ireland nine points ahead before France took the lead through Teddy Thomas’ try

Still breathing heavily in the minutes post-match, Sexton also touched on the heavy burden goal-kickers carry; the man in the spotlight, the hero on nights like this, but the scapegoat when it all goes wrong.

Perhaps he even had a 2013 penalty against New Zealand in mind as he continued:

“I just wanted one more chance because (inaudible…) all the blame. It’s nice to get another chance. I’ve been in that position before where you don’t get another chance.

I’m just happy for the lads. It was a great effort. It was a scrappy game with the conditions and the way Nigel (Owens) reffed it.

“It was scrappy, we let them come in off their feet a couple of times.

“If we get what we want to get out of the Championship we’ll look back at those last 10 minutes and the character we showed to dig in.”

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
New boys sparkle and Aaron Ramsey hits three as Arsenal thump Everton
Saints battle back in five-goal thriller with Baggies and the rest of today's Premier League action
Sanchez bags first goal in United colours as Mourinho's side ease past Huddersfield
FRANCE
Sexton: 'I just wanted one more chance'
Watch: Relive Johnny Sexton's stunning drop-goal in Paris all over again
Sexton's moment, immense James Ryan and work-ons for Ireland
FOOTBALL
Burnley earn a point as Gudmundsson proves Pep right at Turf Moor
Mahrez told to 'clear his head' after being omitted from Foxes squad
French referee slapped with three-month ban after kicking player and sending him off
IRELAND
'It's pretty hard to explain how you feel when you think the game has got away'
Rory Best says he was advised to attend trial of Ulster teammates
'He was the One Direction of his day': These musicians want to resurrect the almost-forgotten Thomas Moore
SIX NATIONS
Van der Flier to miss Italy clash as Schmidt hails Ireland's bench impact
Player ratings: How Ireland fared in a late, late victory at the Stade de France
'Johnny f*****g Sexton' - The reaction to Ireland's last-gasp win over France

