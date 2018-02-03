Watch: Relive Johnny Sexton's stunning drop-goal in Paris all over again

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

IT’S A KICK that will live long in the memory.

Johnny Sexton pulled a rabbit out of the hat on Saturday evening as his last second drop-goal after 83 minutes dragged Ireland over the line to record a famous win in Paris.

After move than 40 phases it looked like referee Nigel Owens would blow his whistle at any moment and consign Joe Schmidt’s men to an opening weekend defeat.

The chance of a Grand Slam looked like slipping away before Sexton grabbed hold of the ball 40 yards out.

The number 10 delivered a mammoth kick that sailed between the posts, delivering an unforgettable win and causing scenes of pandemonium amongst his team-mates.

You can relive the moment over and over again below.

