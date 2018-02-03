  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Watch: Relive Johnny Sexton's stunning drop-goal in Paris all over again

Ireland got their 2018 Six Nations campaign off to a winning start with an iconic winning kick.

By Aaron Gallagher Saturday 3 Feb 2018, 7:54 PM
3 hours ago 13,466 Views 33 Comments
http://the42.ie/3832560

Johnny Sexton kicks the winning drop goal Source: James Crombie/INPHO

IT’S A KICK that will live long in the memory.

Johnny Sexton pulled a rabbit out of the hat on Saturday evening as his last second drop-goal after 83 minutes dragged Ireland over the line to record a famous win in Paris.

After move than 40 phases it looked like referee Nigel Owens would blow his whistle at any moment and consign Joe Schmidt’s men to an opening weekend defeat.

The chance of a Grand Slam looked like slipping away before Sexton grabbed hold of the ball 40 yards out.

The number 10 delivered a mammoth kick that sailed between the posts, delivering an unforgettable win and causing scenes of pandemonium amongst his team-mates.

You can relive the moment over and over again below.

Source: Six Nations Rugby/YouTube

