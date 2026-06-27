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Who will win tonight’s World Cup game – Croatia or Ghana?
CROATIA AND GHANA meet in Philadelphia today in their final Group L match.
Ghana took a massive point against England in Boston on Tuesday, the goalless draw leaving the Black Stars level on four points with Thomas Tuchel’s men.
Croatia are a point back in third, recovering from their 4-2 defeat to England by edging Panama 1-0.
The Croatians will need to find a sharper attacking edge if they are to break down Ghana, who frustrated England’s stars with a disciplined, well-organised low defensive block.
Kick-off in Philadelphia is at 10pm.
Who do you think will win?
Poll Results:
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2026 world cup Call it Soccer Sports Poll World Cup Poll