Who will win tonight’s World Cup game – Croatia or Ghana?

CROATIA AND GHANA meet in Philadelphia today in their final Group L match.

Ghana took a massive point against England in Boston on Tuesday, the goalless draw leaving the Black Stars level on four points with Thomas Tuchel’s men.

Croatia are a point back in third, recovering from their 4-2 defeat to England by edging Panama 1-0.

The Croatians will need to find a sharper attacking edge if they are to break down Ghana, who frustrated England’s stars with a disciplined, well-organised low defensive block.

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Kick-off in Philadelphia is at 10pm.

Who do you think will win?

