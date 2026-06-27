Winning tight games, Sherlock's right boot, key figures back - can Cork change Croke Park record?

AFTER THEIR GRIND over the last decade to return to Division 1 football, Cork could take a quantum leap this weekend.

John Cleary’s four-and-a-half-year tenure has hardly seen explosive growth, yet the trend has been steady, sustained gains.

In his 27 championship games in charge, Cork have won 14 and lost 13. What’s remarkable is how precisely break even their record has been across league and championship.

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Championship

2022: Played 4, Won 2, Lost 2.

2023: Played 6, Won 3, Lost 3.

2024: Played 6, Won 3, Lost 3.

2025: Played 6, Won 2, Lost 4.

2026: Played 5, Won 4, Lost 1

League

2023: Played 7, Won 3, Drew 1, Lost 3;

2024: Played 7, Won 3, Drew 1, Lost 3;

2025: Played 7, Won 4, Lost 3;

2026: Played 8, Won 6, Lost 2.

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After taking over in April 2022, Cleary’s side won two games and lost two. In 2023, between league and championship, they won six, lost six, and drew one. It was the exact same outcome the following year. In 2025, they won six and lost seven.

Whereas Cork had taken some significant scalps in 2023 (Mayo and Roscommon) and 2024 (Donegal), 2025 felt like they stood still. Another victory over the Rossies was their only win of note.

With Cleary opting to extend his tenure by two years in August, it was a vote of confidence in his players, and by the players in their management team. But the pressure was on to step things up a notch.

That has finally been achieved by breaking the cycle of breakeven years and backing up one result with another.

The only close game they’ve dropped all year was the league final. Otherwise, the Rebels have won five one-score games and two more by five-point margins.

Cork forward Steven Sherlock. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Steven Sherlock has proved their game-breaking weapon as they’ve landed a half-dozen two-pointers in successive games to defeat Meath and Donegal, with eight from the St Finbarr’s star.

In the latter game, they unpicked the Division 1 league champions and then All-Ireland favourites without suspended midfielder Colm O’Callaghan, who returns this weekend. Dara Sheedy should be fit in another major boost.

With O’Callaghan back, their kick-out press is even more fearsome, granting them a strong possession base. Sheedy adds the right mix of inventiveness to their imposing half-forward line.

Cork midfielder Colm O'Callaghan. Tom O'Hanlon / INPHO Tom O'Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

Against Donegal, Cork set up in a deep-lying defensive system and employed a slow passing attack to stay in the game. It’s hard to imagine the same approach here. They will surely want to get at a Mayo defence which has been exposed at times this year. Expect it to be more like the Cork-Meath end-to-end encounters than that low-scoring afternoon in Ballybofey.

Since Cork’s last semi-final appearance in 2012, they have lost quarter-finals to Dublin (2013 and 2022), Mayo (2014), and Derry (2023). Those opponents were rated as more serious contenders in those years than this evolving Mayo outfit.

Cork’s consistency issues haven’t fully disappeared, but their emergence has become less common. They now need to drive that home on the biggest stage.

The men in red haven’t won a championship game at Croke Park in their last eight attempts, dating back to the 2013 qualifier defeat of Galway, which was most famous for Michael Meehan’s last-gasp free-kick goal. Only Brian Hurley remains from that evening.

Since their 2021 final defeat, Mayo haven’t gone further than Cork in any year.

The history of this match-up was Cork domination – only beaten in 1916 amid seven wins across a 100-year span – until Mayo dethroned the reigning champions in 2011. The Westerners recorded three successive wins before Cleary’s side came up trumps in their 2023 round-robin clash. With that meeting freshest in the memory, Cork won’t lack for confidence.

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Cork boss John Cleary celebrates after their win over Donegal. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

If Cork win and Kerry also advance, the Rebels have a 50-50 chance of getting a semi-final against Louth or Monaghan. They haven’t always snapped up these opportunities. This time, it feels too good to miss.

A project five years in the making meets one in its rookie campaign. Cork must bring that stability, experience, and familiarity to bear on Saturday.

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