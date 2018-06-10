This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Sunday 10 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland's Dan Martin fourth as Geraint Thomas tunes up for Tour with Dauphine success

The 32-year-old Welsh rider registered probably the greatest success of his professional career.

By AFP Sunday 10 Jun 2018, 5:09 PM
54 minutes ago 772 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4063565
Dan Martin (file pic).
Image: Imago/PA Images
Dan Martin (file pic).
Dan Martin (file pic).
Image: Imago/PA Images

WELSH RIDER GERAINT Thomas supplied Team Sky with their sixth Criterium du Dauphine success in  eight years on Sunday, while a sixth-place finish on the day ensured Ireland’s Dan Martin came fourth overall.

Martin, who prevailed to earn a first win in 16 months after a thrilling summit duel on Friday, will be disappointed to narrowly miss out on a podium finish.

Thomas held off Briton Adam Yates, winner of the concluding seventh stage, with France’s Romain Bardet taking third in the overall standings.

The 32-year-old Thomas registered his first win at the Dauphine, probably the greatest success of his professional career, topping even his Paris-Nice victory in 2016.

“It’s incredible, it hasn’t sunk in yet!” said Thomas, who joins some illustrious company and must now be considered a contender for overall Tour de France success.

“I was always thinking of the next stage, the next climb and it’s an amazing feeling and I think it will really start to sink in tonight. It’s a massive race and it’s an incredible feeling.”

He follows in the footsteps of compatriots Bradley Wiggins, who won the race twice, and three-time winner Chris Froome.

Thomas took overall honours by 1min from Yates with Bardet 1min 47sec back in this tune-up for the Tour de France, which gets under way on 7 July.

Yates, of Mitchelton-Scott, pulled clear of Spanish rider Dani Navarro 50m from the line at the finish to the 136km closing day’s ride to the ski resort of Le Bettex.

“The Tour de France has been my goal since start of season, but the Volta a Catalunya set things back,” Yates said about crashing out of the Catalonia tour in March.

“I made a good recovery though and I’m in good shape, ready for the next training block ahead of the Tour.”

As for Thomas, his final day was blighted by two punctures.

After catching up with the main leaders with 30km remaining, he crossed the line a handful of seconds off the pace without ever being in danger of losing possession of the yellow jersey.

Thomas would normally expect to be a domestique for four-time champion Froome at the Tour but victory at the Criterium against potential Tour contenders, coupled with the uncertainty surrounding Froome’s adverse analytical finding from a drug test last year, means the Welshman could yet be riding for his own glory next month.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Seamus Power falls back at St Jude Classic, Stewart Cink hits a hole-in-one>

The man who revolutionised goalkeeping, Dennis Rodman’s genius and the week’s best sportswriting>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
Napoli star on the brink of Manchester City move despite â¬50 million rejection
Napoli star on the brink of Manchester City move despite €50 million rejection
Ex-Wales boss Coleman accepts job in China after sacking from relegated Sunderland
Guardiola refutes Toure claims: 'It's a lie and he knows it'
IRELAND
'We've just got to get better': Long-term goals will keep Ireland's plan in place despite defeat
'We've just got to get better': Long-term goals will keep Ireland's plan in place despite defeat
'We know it's going to get harder' - Cheika expects Ireland to improve
Outstanding Hooper 'stoked' as Wallabies wreak havoc at the breakdown
HURLING
As it happened: Limerick v Waterford, Tipperary v Clare - Sunday hurling match tracker
As it happened: Limerick v Waterford, Tipperary v Clare - Sunday hurling match tracker
5 talking points after Kilkenny's stirring comeback pegs back Wexford in Leinster
Sky Sports issue statement after delay in coverage of hurling clash between Kilkenny and Wexford
AUSTRALIA
The Rugby Show: Reaction from Brisbane after Ireland buckle against Australia
The Rugby Show: Reaction from Brisbane after Ireland buckle against Australia
Player ratings as Ireland taste defeat for first time in 15 months
Ireland's winning streak over as Cheika's Wallabies power to Brisbane victory

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie