Ireland begin Nations League with return to Cardiff to face Ryan Giggs' Wales

IRELAND’S ITINERARY FOR the 2018 international season has taken shape with confirmation from Uefa of the fixture list for the inaugural Nations League, which begins in September.

Roy Keane and Martin O'Neill at this morning's draw in Switzerland. Source: UEFA via Getty Images/Paul Murphy/INPHO

Martin O’Neill’s side will face Turkey and France in friendlies in March and May respectively ahead of their Nations League opener against Wales in Cardiff on Thursday 6 September 2018.

Ireland will then host Denmark at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday 13 October in a repeat of the disastrous World Cup play-off second leg tie last November, in what will be the first home game of the season.

Four days later, Ryan Giggs’ Wales visit Dublin and Ireland then conclude their campaign against Denmark in Copenhagen on Monday 19 November.

The nation that finishes top of Group 4 will earn promotion to League A while also going into a four-team play-off — to be played in March 2020 — with one Euro 2020 spot on offer.

Before then, the Boys in Green begin their season with a friendly against Turkey on Friday March 23 and then visit the Stade de France on Monday 28 May to play France.

Speaking at the Nations League draw earlier, Martin O’Neill suggested a further friendly fixture may be arranged before the summer.

Ireland’s 2018 Uefa Nations League fixtures:

Thursday 6 September: Wales v Ireland, 7.45pm

Saturday 13 October: Ireland v Denmark, 7.45pm

Tuesday 16 October: Ireland v Wales, 7.45pm

Monday 19 November: Denmark v Ireland, 7.45pm

