Sligo sign Scottish striker who made his professional debut against Celtic

SLIGO MANAGER GERARD Lyttle has bolstered his attacking resources for the 2018 League of Ireland season with the addition of Scottish teenager Lewis Morrison.

The 18-year-old striker spent the last three weeks with the Bit O’Red and has today put pen-to-paper on a deal which sees him make the move from St Mirren.

Morrison, who is a Scottish U17 international, becomes Lyttle’s fifth signing of the close season following the arrival of Caolan McAleer, David Cawley, Adam Wixted and Adam Morgan.

After coming through the underage teams with Kilmarnock, Morrison made his senior debut for the club in a Scottish Premiership match against Celtic in September 2016, but was released at the end of that season.

“He has left a major impression on everyone in the last three weeks. He has shown how hungry he is and has been excellent in training and the games,” Lyttle said.

“Lewis is a player with enormous ability and a great good prospect. Technically he is excellent and we will be working on a few areas that he has to improve on. I think in Lewis we have signed a player that could be one of the surprise packages of the season.

“He can play on the wing, as a striker, in a two or three up front, so that’s a major boost to us. I’m not bringing him here to fill numbers and I don’t see it as a gamble, he has shown me and the staff what he can do and now we say to him to go grab this opportunity because he has earned it. He has trained brilliantly and scored twice in the three games. He will get the chance to play league football and get to the next level.”

On his move to the Showgrounds, Morrison added: ”I’m delighted to get the deal done. It has been a great three weeks. I wanted to get as many minutes as I could and show what I’m about. It’s time for me to show what I can do and that’s what I’m here to do. Last year was a horrible one for me. I got injured and released by Kilmarnock. I signed with St Mirren but I didn’t get game so it was time to try something different.”

Sligo continue their preparations for the new campaign on Friday evening with a friendly against Galway United, before opening the Premier Division season against Limerick on 17 February.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):