Celtic-linked Jack Rodwell on trial at 7th-placed Eredivisie club as he nears Sunderland exit

JACK RODWELL IS expected to report for training with Dutch outfit Vitesse Arnhem tomorrow with Sunderland keen to offload the English midfielder.

The former Everton and Manchester City midfielder has been largely cast aside by the Mackems since Chris Coleman’s arrival, making just two Championship appearances this term.

Rodwell earns £70,000 per week at the Stadium of Light, and has 18 months remaining on his five-year contract. Somewhat incredibly, Sunderland did not insert a relegation wage-reduction clause in his five-year deal when he joined from City for £10m in 2014.

Given their current financial peril, the club are now desperate to rid themselves of such a significant cost – so much so that they last week offered to tear up his contract and allow for the openly unhappy and out-of-favour Rodwell to depart on a free transfer.

Rodwell addressed suggestions that he should simply walk away from Sunderland without compensation or a new club in an interview with Craig Hope soon afterwards, explaining: “I think it’s unfair to ask that of a player. I haven’t put in a transfer request but I understand the club’s stance and their position and, because of that, I understand it’s beneficial for everyone if I move on.

But it’s not the fault of any footballer if a club decides to pay you a certain amount. I have worked from seven years old to get here; to then ask someone to just throw it away, that’s difficult.

“I never wanted this. I joined Sunderland, a great club, to be successful, to feel at home again.

“It hasn’t worked out, but that’s not through lack of effort.

“Now, for me, it’s not about money, it’s about playing. If that means moving on to help the club in a situation that suited all parties, I would need no convincing. I’m a footballer, I want a football club.

Why would I just walk away and be left jobless? The transfer window has two weeks to run and I’m prepared to do anything to play — any decision will be based on the chance to play football, not money.

The three-time England international is still just 26 years old, and has recently been linked with a move to career-rescuer Brendan Rodgers at Celtic.

However, Dutch publication De Telegraaf have revealed that the former Premier League winner has been permitted by Sunderland to join Vitesse Arnhem on a trial basis – beginning tomorrow, when he will report for training with the seventh-placed Eredivisie outfit.