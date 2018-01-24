  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 24 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Celtic-linked Jack Rodwell on trial at 7th-placed Eredivisie club as he nears Sunderland exit

Rodwell earns £70,000 per week at Sunderland but has made just two Championship appearances this term.

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 24 Jan 2018, 2:32 PM
7 hours ago 6,533 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3814586
Image: Scott Heppell
Image: Scott Heppell

JACK RODWELL IS expected to report for training with Dutch outfit Vitesse Arnhem tomorrow with Sunderland keen to offload the English midfielder.

The former Everton and Manchester City midfielder has been largely cast aside by the Mackems since Chris Coleman’s arrival, making just two Championship appearances this term.

Rodwell earns £70,000 per week at the Stadium of Light, and has 18 months remaining on his five-year contract. Somewhat incredibly, Sunderland did not insert a relegation wage-reduction clause in his five-year deal when he joined from City for £10m in 2014.

Given their current financial peril, the club are now desperate to rid themselves of such a significant cost – so much so that they last week offered to tear up his contract and allow for the openly unhappy and out-of-favour Rodwell to depart on a free transfer.

Rodwell addressed suggestions that he should simply walk away from Sunderland without compensation or a new club in an interview with Craig Hope soon afterwards, explaining: “I think it’s unfair to ask that of a player. I haven’t put in a transfer request but I understand the club’s stance and their position and, because of that, I understand it’s beneficial for everyone if I move on.

But it’s not the fault of any footballer if a club decides to pay you a certain amount. I have worked from seven years old to get here; to then ask someone to just throw it away, that’s difficult.

“I never wanted this. I joined Sunderland, a great club, to be successful, to feel at home again.

“It hasn’t worked out, but that’s not through lack of effort.

“Now, for me, it’s not about money, it’s about playing. If that means moving on to help the club in a situation that suited all parties, I would need no convincing. I’m a footballer, I want a football club.

Why would I just walk away and be left jobless? The transfer window has two weeks to run and I’m prepared to do anything to play — any decision will be based on the chance to play football, not money.

The three-time England international is still just 26 years old, and has recently been linked with a move to career-rescuer Brendan Rodgers at Celtic.

However, Dutch publication De Telegraaf have revealed that the former Premier League winner has been permitted by Sunderland to join Vitesse Arnhem on a trial basis – beginning tomorrow, when he will report for training with the seventh-placed Eredivisie outfit.

6 months and 10,000 consultations later… this is what Leeds United came up with for their new crest

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Arsenal fight back to overcome Chelsea and book Wembley date with Man City
Arsenal fight back to overcome Chelsea and book Wembley date with Man City
LIVE: Arsenal v Chelsea, League Cup semi-final
Sanchez denies Henry told him to leave Arsenal
FOOTBALL
'I gave an interview that he didn't like': Thiago Silva hits out at Pastore spat claims
'I gave an interview that he didn't like': Thiago Silva hits out at Pastore spat claims
Wenger: Sanchez 'not a mercenary' for joining Manchester United
Chelsea youngster joins Newcastle on loan
IRELAND
Kilcoyne out of France clash but Ireland enjoying the sun in Spain
Kilcoyne out of France clash but Ireland enjoying the sun in Spain
Top UK Brexit official expects a deal to be reached for leaving the EU 'before the end of March'
Schmidt says Zebo lost out on form as Ireland accelerate Larmour progress
LIVERPOOL
Philippe Coutinho handed Johan Cruyff's 14 shirt at Barcelona
Philippe Coutinho handed Johan Cruyff's 14 shirt at Barcelona
Liverpool legend John Barnes receives support after accusations of homophobia
Liverpool's win over City feels like 6 months ago for Klopp
MARTIN O'NEILL
Ireland begin Nations League with return to Cardiff to face Ryan Giggs' Wales
Ireland begin Nations League with return to Cardiff to face Ryan Giggs' Wales
'I thought you'd asked me that question' - Martin O'Neill involved in another tense interview with RTÉ
'It’s still fresh in the memory so we want to try and avenge that'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie