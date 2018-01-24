6 months and 10,000 consultations later... this is what Leeds United came up with for their new crest

What do you think of the new Leeds United crest?

What do you think of the new Leeds United crest?

SINCE FLYING TOO close to the sun under Peter Risdale, things have gone from bad to worse for Leeds United.

As well as their financial difficulties — which brought point deductions — they were relegated, first to the Championship and then all the way down to League One.

While they returned to the second tier of English football in 2010, they’ve failed to make their way back to the Premier League and — under the stewardship of Massimo Cellino and Andrea Radrizzani — have become something of a punchline in English football, going through 11 managers since 2008.

However, if Leeds fans thought that was bad, things just got a whole lot worse this morning with the release of their new crest:

All that time, all those people consulted and that’s what they came up with.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):