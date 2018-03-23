Irish gymnast secures fourth-place finish at World Cup

IRISH GYMNAST RHYS McClenaghan secured an impressive fourth-place finish at the World Cup Final in Doha today.

The Antrim native scored 14.333 in the Pommel Horse final during the 11th FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup in Qatar.

Earlier in the week, another Irish athlete, Adam Steele, secured a 12th-place finish in qualification with a score of 13.600.

Commenting on the results, CEO of Gymnastics Ireland, Ciaran Gallagher, said: “Congratulations to Rhys and Adam on a great performance in Doha.

“Adam pulled out a solid performance in qualifications in what was his World Cup Debut.

“Rhys was unlucky today not to finish on the podium for Pommel Horse given that he qualified in 3rd place. His 4th place finish as one of the youngest in the competition is still a huge achievement in what was a top-drawer field of competitors all with their eyes on Tokyo. Congratulations to the entire delegation.”

You can read the full scores for the day here and you can also watch McClenaghan’s performance here.

