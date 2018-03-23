  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 23 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland set Afghanistan 210 target in decisive Cricket World Cup qualifier

Graham Ford’s side were held to just 209/7 in today’s must-win match.

By Niall Kelly Friday 23 Mar 2018, 11:51 AM
24 minutes ago 783 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3920013
Stirling and Porterfield (file photo).
Image: AFP/Getty Images
Stirling and Porterfield (file photo).
Stirling and Porterfield (file photo).
Image: AFP/Getty Images

IRELAND HAVE LEFT themselves facing an uphill task in their decisive Cricket World Cup qualifier against Afghanistan.

After winning the toss in Harare and choosing to bat first, Graham Ford’s side were held to just 209/7, leaving Afghanistan to chase down a very manageable target of 210.

The winner will secure the tenth and final place at next year’s Cricket World Cup.

Ireland’s opening partnership of William Porterfield and Paul Stirling started slowly, and had 53 runs on the board when Porterfield was dismissed in the 16th over.

Stirling eventually put up an individual tally of 55 before he was run out by Najibullah Zadran, leaving Ireland on 121/3.

Niall O’Brien was caught out for 36 shortly afterwards, and despite Kevin O’Brien’s best efforts in the middle order, Ireland couldn’t manage any better than 209.

More to follow…

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
'It was nice to see what it takes to win a Grand Slam': Munster set to benefit from Arnold's Ireland experience
'It was nice to see what it takes to win a Grand Slam': Munster set to benefit from Arnold's Ireland experience
IRFU confirm Adam Griggs to stay on as Ireland Women's coach
Grand Slam-winning captain Rory Best signs new IRFU contract
CHELTENHAM 2018
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Native River outlasts them all to win the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup
The hosts and bookies bounce back on day four of Cheltenham
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
'If I make 10 goals, they score 100' - De Bruyne tired of Messi &amp; Ronaldo comparisons
'If I make 10 goals, they score 100' - De Bruyne tired of Messi & Ronaldo comparisons
"He just said: 'At the moment we are not going to be offering you a contract'"
Bale becomes Wales' all-time record goalscorer with hat-trick as Giggs gets off to a winning start
ENGLAND
Government to consider expelling Russian diplomats on the back of UK spy attack
Government to consider expelling Russian diplomats on the back of UK spy attack
'I think Chinese Whispers came into play post-my injury a year ago' - Heaslip
Sexton keen on Australia tour and feels Ireland's freshness told in Grand Slam
MANCHESTER UNITED
Paul Pogba 'did not lose his football ability'
Paul Pogba 'did not lose his football ability'
'He looked like Jack Nicholson in The Shining' - When Gerard Pique incurred the wrath of Roy Keane
Manchester United finally looks set to have its first-ever professional women's team

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie