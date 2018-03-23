Ireland set Afghanistan 210 target in decisive Cricket World Cup qualifier

IRELAND HAVE LEFT themselves facing an uphill task in their decisive Cricket World Cup qualifier against Afghanistan.

After winning the toss in Harare and choosing to bat first, Graham Ford’s side were held to just 209/7, leaving Afghanistan to chase down a very manageable target of 210.

The winner will secure the tenth and final place at next year’s Cricket World Cup.

Ireland’s opening partnership of William Porterfield and Paul Stirling started slowly, and had 53 runs on the board when Porterfield was dismissed in the 16th over.

Stirling eventually put up an individual tally of 55 before he was run out by Najibullah Zadran, leaving Ireland on 121/3.

Niall O’Brien was caught out for 36 shortly afterwards, and despite Kevin O’Brien’s best efforts in the middle order, Ireland couldn’t manage any better than 209.

More to follow…

