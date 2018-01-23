  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 23 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Beirne among four Irishmen nominated for European Player of the Year

Conor Murray, Tadhg Furlong and Johnny Sexton are also in the mix.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 23 Jan 2018, 5:00 PM
2 hours ago 14,181 Views 72 Comments
http://the42.ie/3812584

OUTSTANDING SCARLETS LOCK Tadhg Beirne has been nominated for EPCR’s 2018 European Player of the Year award, joining fellow Irishmen Conor Murray, Johnny Sexton and Tadhg Furlong on the 15-man longlist.

Tadhg Beirne Beirne has been superb for the Scarlets against this season. Source: Ashley Crowden/INPHO

Former Leinster forward Beirne has been superb for the Scarlets in this season’s Champions Cup, playing in the back row and second row, ahead of his move to Munster this summer.

Munster’s Murray has been impressive at scrum-half as the southern province secured a home quarter-final against Toulon, while Ireland out-half Sexton and tighthead Furlong were exceptional in Leinster’s clean sweep of Pool 3.

Joining those four Irishmen on the longlist are the influential Leinster pair Isa Nacewa and Scott Fardy, whose leadership and skill have stood out.

2017 winner Owen Farrell is back among the nominees, while Leone Nakarawa, Morgan Parra and La Rochelle’s Victor Vito are also in the mix.

Public voting for the award is now open here, and the longlist will be reduced down to five players in April following the Champions Cup semi-finals through a combination of the public vote and the opinions of a judging panel.

That panel is made up by Brian O’Driscoll, former France scrum-half Dimitri Yachvili, Sky Sports’ Stuart Barnes and journalists Chris Jones [BBC Radio 5 Live], Emmanuel Massicard [Midi Olympique] and Matthieu Lartot [France Télévisions].

Once the five-player shortlist has been decided, voting will reopen and the winner will be announced after the Champions Cup final on 12 May.

Previous Irish winners of the award are Rob Kearney, Sean O’Brien and Ronan O’Gara.

EPCR 2018 European Player of the Year nominees: 

Tadhg Beirne (Scarlets)
Levani Botia (La Rochelle)
Gareth Davies (Scarlets)
Scott Fardy (Leinster)
Owen Farrell (Saracens)
Tadhg Furlong (Leinster)
Conor Murray (Munster)
Isa Nacewa (Leinster)
Leone Nakarawa (Racing 92)
Morgan Parra (ASM Clermont Auvergne)
Dany Priso (La Rochelle)
Alivereti Raka (ASM Clermont Auvergne)
Jonathan Sexton (Leinster Rugby)
Josua Tuisova (RC Toulon)
Victor Vito (La Rochelle)

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Cronin returns to Ireland mix determined to make up for missing November

‘We’d love to get one over them’: Connacht can’t wait to welcome old foes Gloucester to Galway

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (72)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Captain's return: Seamus Coleman's 10-month injury absence set to end tonight
Captain's return: Seamus Coleman's 10-month injury absence set to end tonight
'I've still got a lot to offer' - Lennon leaves Everton to make Burnley switch
Aubameyang to Arsenal not close, says Wenger
FOOTBALL
Premier League clubs on alert as PSG winger Lucas Moura told he can leave
Premier League clubs on alert as PSG winger Lucas Moura told he can leave
Klopp sorry for fan confrontation: 'I shouldn’t have reacted'
Sanchez takes aim at ex-Arsenal players 'with no knowledge' as he waves goodbye
LEINSTER
U20s boss McNamara an inspiration to coaches who weren't pro players
U20s boss McNamara an inspiration to coaches who weren't pro players
A tackle that shows just how important Tadhg Furlong is to Leinster
Six Nations break badly timed for Cullen's impressive Leinster
MUNSTER
Munster well worth the wait as they book record quarter-final date in style
Munster well worth the wait as they book record quarter-final date in style
Concern for Schmidt as Dave Kilcoyne leaves Thomond on crutches
'I'm very proud to be part of this club and that's the reason why I came here'
SIX NATIONS
Hamstrung Sinckler another chunk out of England's prop stocks
Hamstrung Sinckler another chunk out of England's prop stocks
Hard road ahead for Italy, but O'Shea willing to work for day in the sun
Parra's exile from France XV extended as Clermont star ruled out of clash with Ireland

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie