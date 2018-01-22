  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 22 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cronin returns to Ireland mix determined to make up for missing November

The Leinster hooker was man of the match in Saturday’s win over Montpellier.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 22 Jan 2018, 6:00 AM
3 hours ago 2,253 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3808923

SEAN CRONIN’S ABSENCE from the November Tests was a real curiosity for Ireland fans, given that the hooker has had such a consistent impact for Joe Schmidt’s side over recent years.

Even if the Leinster man didn’t start this season at full tilt, many still expected Cronin to feature prominently, but Rob Herring and James Tracy were preferred as back-up to Rory Best for the clashes with South Africa, Fiji and Argentina.

Sean Cronin and Cian Healy celebrate Cronin was man of the match on Saturday. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

It’s a very different story heading into the Six Nations, however. Tracy is missing with an elbow injury but Cronin’s form has been irresistible.

Another man-of-the-match award in Leinster’s 23-14 win over Montpellier on Saturday was the latest effort from Cronin, who is feeling fit and confident.

Though many of us raised an eyebrow at his omission in November, Cronin could understand it.

“I just think I probably didn’t get going at the start of the season and I’ve been unfit when I came back,” said Cronin in Montpellier. “I had played three games in nine months, I wasn’t match fit and I didn’t really get going.

“Fair enough, I didn’t get into the November Tests, which was probably fair enough. I hadn’t been playing to my potential.

“I got a good chance to go back and work with the S&C guys here and with Leo and Stu giving me a chance over that November period to play. I was really happy and that got the ball rolling.”

Only 10 of Cronin’s 56 appearances for Ireland have been as the starting hooker and, while captain Best is obviously favourite to wear the number two shirt in this Six Nations, one senses a real determination from Cronin to add to his number of starts.

Sean Cronin and Aaron Cruden Cronin is back in the Ireland mix. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Getting back onto the bench to provide his usual level of impact for the opener away to France may be the more likely option for now, and Cronin is more eager than he has been for some time.

“I think you don’t know how much you enjoyed it until it’s gone and you’re missing it,” says the 31-year-old. “The guys were in there in November and did really well, so you want to be part of that.

“I’m happy to be back in there and I just want to push on now and get some game time. I think I’m in a good position that I want to try and play more for Ireland.

“Hopefully, I go in and make an impression. That’s all I can do.”

While Cronin deserves the bulk of the credit for his impressive return to form, the manner in which Leinster use him on the pitch has aided his cause too.

Cronin is superb in the 15-metre channels, holding wide positions within Leinster’s attacking shape and then using his pace and power to evade tacklers once space has been created.

While Ireland use their hooker in that kind of position less often, Cronin has plenty to offer Schmidt as he makes his return to the set-up.

Sean Cronin Cronin was superb for Leinster on Saturday. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Away from finding his best form in rugby, Cronin has had his hands full too, with twin boys demanding plenty of attention.

Munster and Ireland out-half Ian Keatley has recently spoken about how having a child has helped his rugby, taking his mind off the game when he’s not at work, and Cronin is experiencing something similar.

“Try two of them! The lads turned one over Christmas and my wife has gone back to work, so it’s all hands on deck,” says Cronin.

“But it’s good, it’s great, and they come to some of the games – not the late kick-offs! It’s tough but it’s all part and parcel of life.”

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Montpellier stars Pienaar and Cruden fancy Leinster’s Champions Cup chances

Must-win match with Wasps a chance for Ulster to prove a point to themselves

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Schalke fans tell their player to 'f*** off' after imminent Bayern switch confirmed
Schalke fans tell their player to 'f*** off' after imminent Bayern switch confirmed
'I've dreamed of it since I was a kid!' 17-year-old Irish striker makes Premier League debut
Former Malaga boss Javi Gracia confirmed as Silva's replacement at Watford
ARSENAL
Luckless James McCarthy, Man City 10 wins from glory and more Premier League talking points
Luckless James McCarthy, Man City 10 wins from glory and more Premier League talking points
Man United and Arsenal agree Sanchez-Mkhitaryan swap deal - reports
Jose Mourinho confident Alexis Sanchez will sign
FOOTBALL
Neymar? I'd rather watch the golf, says Bale
Neymar? I'd rather watch the golf, says Bale
Kane strike earns Tottenham a point as forward closes in on 100 Premier League goals
Sanchez and Mkhitaryan set for medicals ahead of swap deal
LEINSTER
Six Nations break badly timed for Cullen's impressive Leinster
Six Nations break badly timed for Cullen's impressive Leinster
Cronin returns to Ireland mix determined to make up for missing November
Quarter-final shake-up pits Leinster against Saracens while Munster host Toulon
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'm very proud to be part of this club and that's the reason why I came here'
'I'm very proud to be part of this club and that's the reason why I came here'
Munster blow Castres away with rousing Thomond performance to progress
As it happened: Munster vs Castres, Champions Cup

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie