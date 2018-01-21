  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 21 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Montpellier stars Pienaar and Cruden fancy Leinster's Champions Cup chances

The Top 14 side were well beaten at Altrad Stadium yesterday.

By Murray Kinsella Sunday 21 Jan 2018, 7:40 AM
1 hour ago 2,519 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/3808561

Murray Kinsella reports from Montpellier

RUAN PIENAAR AND Aaron Cruden have played against some pretty decent teams in their time, but the Leinster side that completed a clean sweep of their Champions Cup pool stage in Montpellier yesterday still stands out.

While Leinster weren’t perhaps at their very best over the course of yesterday’s 80 minutes, with their first-half sloppiness frustrating them, they looked impressively composed as they mounted their second-half resurgence to win 23-14.

Cian Healy and Ruan Pienaar Pienaar launches a kick against Leinster yesterday. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Having secured a bonus point at home to Montpellier in the opening game of Pool 3 before winning twice against Glasgow and Exeter, Leinster have laid down an intimidating marker to the rest of the competition.

Ex-Ulster man Pienaar and former All Blacks out-half Cruden, who were Montpellier’s halfbacks yesterday, reckon the Irish province have enough quality to win the Champions Cup in May.

“They’re brilliant,” said Pienaar after his side’s defeat. “I think they all know their roles within the team and how they want to play, so I think that’s the key to them.

“No matter who comes in, whether it’s a youngster or a guy who’s been there for six or seven seasons, they know what to do to get the job done.

“Playing with Ulster, I’ve seen the way that Leinster operate, they’re well organised and everyone knows their roles. I think they stick to their structures no matter what the score is and they execute that well.

“So this is a really good Leinster team with a lot of good youngsters coming through again and then some of the older guys have been around a long time. They’ve got a really good squad with a lot of depth and that shows in their form.”

Cruden was similarly positive about Leinster’s chances, although he did point out that there remain a couple of strong potential opponents for Leo Cullen’s side to overcome.

James Ryan tackles Aaron Cruden Cruden is tackled by James Ryan. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

“They’re a quality side for sure,” said Cruden. “They’ve proven over a number of years that they stick to their structures, they pressure teams and I guess in those championship moments before half-time, after half-time, that’s where they really thrive.

“I certainly think they’ve got the capabilities to go all the way, but in saying that there’s still quality sides out there. You’ve still got Saracens and maybe Clermont if they push through. That’s the great thing about this competition, there’s quality sides across the board and you have to make sure that you prepare as well as you can.

“You need to be at that level every week because, otherwise, it could be curtains for your tournament.”

Pienaar admitted that Montpellier had found it difficult to pick out any notable weaknesses in Leinster’s game, instead looking to focus on their own strengths, including the close-range maul that was the platform for their two first-half tries.

And though those scores pushed Montpellier into a 14-8 half-time lead, Cruden said they didn’t feel they had wrestled dominance from Leinster.

“I don’t think we ever felt like we were in control,” said Cruden. “We felt like we were in with a sniff, in the hunt. In that second half, in those pressure moments, they knew exactly how they wanted to play the game.

“They executed pretty well and put us under pressure and we just didn’t quite cope with that well enough. If we want to compete at the highest level in Europe, we’re going to have to take the learnings from that match out there and put those into practice.

Sean Cronin celebrates his try with Jamison Gibson-Park and Ross Byrne Leinster had plenty of cause to celebrate. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

“But I’m really proud of our boys, especially after last week at Exeter where we probably didn’t play with any passion or any sort of commitment. I think we certainly showed plenty of commitment out there today.”

Defeat at home to Leinster confirmed Montpellier’s exit from the Champions Cup for this season, leaving them to focus on the Top 14.

Vern Cotter’s men are currently top of the league, a point ahead of La Rochelle, and the influence of Pienaar and Cruden will be key.

The experienced scrum-half has been well replaced by the in-form John Cooney since his enforced departure last summer, but Pienaar is still a passionate Ulsterman. He’ll be keeping a close eye on events at the Ricoh Arena today.

“I miss Ulster, I miss Belfast and I miss the people there,” said Pienaar. “It’s been seven years that it was my home.

“I won’t say that I’m not missing it, but the boys have a big game tomorrow against Wasps, so hopefully they can go well and put in a big performance. But we’re coping and surviving in Montpellier so far!”

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Leinster’s Lowe lights up with attacking magic but balances out with errors

Win in France underlines Leinster’s credentials as Champions Cup favourites

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Luckless James McCarthy, Man City 10 wins from glory and more Premier League talking points
Luckless James McCarthy, Man City 10 wins from glory and more Premier League talking points
Man United and Arsenal agree Sanchez-Mkhitaryan swap deal - reports
Guardiola salutes 'outstanding' Man City after 21st Premier League win
ARSENAL
Jose Mourinho confident Alexis Sanchez will sign
Jose Mourinho confident Alexis Sanchez will sign
Sanchez-less Arsenal run riot, McCarthy injury overshadows Everton draw
Arsenal offer €50 million for Dortmund star - report
FOOTBALL
'He's paid a heavy price for his bravery and commitment. It's a big blow'
'He's paid a heavy price for his bravery and commitment. It's a big blow'
'This team, with many problems, are unbeaten in 11 games'
Monchi issues strong statement but doesn't rule out Chelsea move for 'motivated' Dzeko
LEINSTER
Montpellier stars Pienaar and Cruden fancy Leinster's Champions Cup chances
Montpellier stars Pienaar and Cruden fancy Leinster's Champions Cup chances
Leinster's Lowe lights up with attacking magic but balances out with errors
Win in France underlines Leinster's credentials as Champions Cup favourites
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
Munster's European hopes hang in the balance as they enter make-or-break territory
Munster's European hopes hang in the balance as they enter make-or-break territory
Stunning Scarlets beat Toulon to book first Champions Cup quarter since 2007
Seven-try Saracens face anxious wait after keeping quarter-final hopes alive

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie