McKinley misses out as O'Shea makes three changes to Italy XV to face Ireland

CONOR O’SHEA HAS made three changes to his Italy team to face Ireland on Saturday in Dublin in the Six Nations.
Braam Steyn comes into the team at openside, Luca Bigi at hooker and Nicola Quaglio at loosehead prop – the Bennetton trio replacing Renato Giammarioli, Leonardo Ghiraldini and Andrea Lovotti respectively.
Otherwise, Italy are unchanged from their 46-15 defeat to England last weekend in Rome.
Ireland-born Italy international Ian McKinley, who is part of the wider Italian squad, misses out on making the matchday 23 as Tommaso Allan is retained at out-half and Carlo Canna offers back-up from the bench.
Italy team v Ireland:
15. Matteo Minozzi
14. Tommaso Benvenuti
13. Tommaso Boni
12. Tommaso Castello
11. Mattia Bellini
10. Tommaso Allan
9. Marcello Violi
1. Nicola Quaglio
2. Luca Bigi
3. Simone Ferrari
4. Alessandro Zanni
5. Dean Budd
6. Sebastien Negri
7. Braam Steyn
8. Sergio Parisse (captain)
Replacements:
16. Leonardo Ghiraldini
17. Andrea Lovotti
18. Tiziano Pasquali
19. Federico Ruzza
20. Maxime Mata Mbanda
21. Edoardo Gori
22. Carlo Canna
23. Jayden Hayward
