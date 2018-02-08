McKinley misses out as O'Shea makes three changes to Italy XV to face Ireland

CONOR O’SHEA HAS made three changes to his Italy team to face Ireland on Saturday in Dublin in the Six Nations.

Braam Steyn comes into the team at openside, Luca Bigi at hooker and Nicola Quaglio at loosehead prop – the Bennetton trio replacing Renato Giammarioli, Leonardo Ghiraldini and Andrea Lovotti respectively.

Source: Giuseppe Fama/INPHO

Otherwise, Italy are unchanged from their 46-15 defeat to England last weekend in Rome.

Ireland-born Italy international Ian McKinley, who is part of the wider Italian squad, misses out on making the matchday 23 as Tommaso Allan is retained at out-half and Carlo Canna offers back-up from the bench.

Italy team v Ireland:

15. Matteo Minozzi

14. Tommaso Benvenuti

13. Tommaso Boni

12. Tommaso Castello

11. Mattia Bellini

10. Tommaso Allan

9. Marcello Violi

1. Nicola Quaglio

2. Luca Bigi

3. Simone Ferrari

4. Alessandro Zanni

5. Dean Budd

6. Sebastien Negri

7. Braam Steyn

8. Sergio Parisse (captain)

Replacements:

16. Leonardo Ghiraldini

17. Andrea Lovotti

18. Tiziano Pasquali

19. Federico Ruzza

20. Maxime Mata Mbanda

21. Edoardo Gori

22. Carlo Canna

23. Jayden Hayward

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!