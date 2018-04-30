Long-term absentee Taute nearing Munster return ahead of Pro14 quarter-final

Taute will continue to train with the squad in Limerick this week.

JACO TAUTE IS nearing a return from the knee ligament injury which has kept him sidelined for the last seven months, and could yet make a comeback during the Guinness Pro14 run-in.

The South African centre returned to training with the Munster squad last week and took a full part in the warm-up before Saturday’s 24-24 draw with Ulster at Thomond Park.

Taute suffered the injury during the Pro14 victory over Cardiff Blues back in October but could come back into contention for this weekend’s quarter-final clash with Edinburgh in Limerick [KO 3.15pm, Sky Sports].

The 27-year-old’s return would be a major fillip for Johann van Graan’s side as they bid for silverware at the end of the South African’s first season in charge, with a potential semi-final against Leinster to come if they can get past the Scottish outfit on Saturday.

“There’s a possibility that he’ll make next week,” Van Graan said when asked if Taute would be fit in time for this weekend.

Duncan Williams is unlikely to be available for the visit of Edinburgh as he follows the return to play protocols after suffering a concussion against Ulster, while John Ryan (back) has been ruled out.

The Munster medical team will track the progress of Niall Scannell (AC joint) closely but Tommy O’Donnell (shoulder), Kevin O’Byrne (hip flexor), Tyler Bleyendaal (neck), Chris Farrell (knee) and Chris Cloete (forearm) are all unavailable.

