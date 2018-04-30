  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 30 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Pro14 confirm Premier Sports as new UK and Northern Ireland broadcaster

Sky Sports will no longer be broadcasting the Pro14 from next season onwards.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 30 Apr 2018, 2:09 PM
1 hour ago 2,913 Views 10 Comments
http://the42.ie/3986347

PRO14 RUGBY HAS confirmed Premier Sports as the new UK and Northern Ireland broadcaster of the Guinness Pro14 on a three-year deal.

The agreement will see the subscription-based Premier Sports show every Pro14 game live, with one game per round screened on the free-to-air FreeSports channel.

PRO14 Rugby, The Sunday Times and The Times Partnership Launch The Pro14 final takes place in Dublin this season. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Premier Sports takes over from Sky Sports as the UK broadcaster of the Pro14, while BBC NI has missed out in Northern Ireland.

Pro14 Rugby says negotiations are still ongoing with a local language broadcaster in the UK, understood to be Welsh-language channel S4C.

Eir Sport’s capture of the Irish rights to the championship is expected to be officially confirmed this week.

Premier Sports is currently available in high definition on the Sky and Virgin TV platforms, as well online via their Premier Player. FreeSports will also go HD on Sky and Virgin from July.

Subscription to Premier Sports currently costs £9.99 per month or an annual fee of £99.

The company says it will launch a new ‘Premier Sports 2′ channel in order to provide live coverage of all 152 games each season, as well as screening Pro14 highlights shows on FreeSports.

The overall new rights deals are expected to notably increase the TV revenue for Pro14 clubs.

“The partnership with Premier Sports will be a watershed moment for the Guinness Pro14, our clubs and their supporters,” said Pro14 CEO Martin Anayi.

“As an innovative global rugby championship full of world-class players we are always looking to raise our game and this relationship is a bold step for us. This will take coverage of the Guinness Pro14 to a new level and unlock the tournament’s vast potential.

“By better resourcing our clubs through increased central revenue, we will ensure sustainability so they can further invest from the ground up to drive success on and off the pitch so they can retain supporters and attract new fans of all ages. Now rugby fans will be able to watch every game in the Guinness Pro14 which offers them more action than ever and that’s a terrific achievement.

“The bidding for broadcast rights showed us just how much interest there is in the Guinness Pro14 since our expansion into South Africa and the significantly increased revenue will allow us to invest back into our clubs, a figure which has doubled over the last three years.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘We weren’t enjoying our rugby… It has started to lift a bit of the gloom’

Muldoon’s perfect send-off, Ulster’s near miss and all of the weekend’s Pro14 highlights

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
Fardy and Furlong join Sexton in European Player of the Year shortlist
FOOTBALL
Hitzfeld backs 'motivator' Klopp to end up at Bayern
Hitzfeld backs 'motivator' Klopp to end up at Bayern
Barcelona called out by Deulofeu over title-celebrating jersey snub
'I wish this was eternal. I'm the first one who would like this not to end' - Iniesta
MANCHESTER UNITED
Pochettino sidesteps questions on Spurs future
Pochettino sidesteps questions on Spurs future
Wenger surprised by Manchester United's 'classy' pre-match presentation
Fellaini the hero in stoppage time after Mkhitaryan returned to haunt United
LIVERPOOL
Liverpool midfielder Can agrees five-year deal with Juventus - reports
Liverpool midfielder Can agrees five-year deal with Juventus - reports
Klopp's right hand man Buvac to take break from Liverpool role for personal reasons
Liverpool-bound Naby Keita sees red for the fourth time this season
PREMIER LEAGUE
Salah 'insulted' by ongoing image rights dispute with Egyptian FA
Salah 'insulted' by ongoing image rights dispute with Egyptian FA
'Easy decision' as Firmino signs long-term contract extension with Liverpool
Class act: Arsene Wenger honoured by Fergie ahead of last game at Old Trafford

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie