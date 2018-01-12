  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 12 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Eir Sport wins Pro14 TV rights for next season after outbidding Sky

The deal is part of eir’s major move to become a market leader in the rugby sphere.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 12 Jan 2018, 3:52 PM
4 hours ago 15,444 Views 39 Comments
http://the42.ie/3793899

THE GUINNESS PRO14 is set to have a new Irish television broadcaster next season, with eir Sport close to finalising a deal with tournament organisers.

The42 understands that eir has outbid Sky Sports for the rights to the Pro14 for the 2018/19 season.

Andrew Conway scores a try despite Jordan Larmour Munster v Leinster is one of the big draws in the Pro14. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Eir has been aggressively ramping up its presence within rugby in recent times, most notably by winning the Irish broadcasting rights for the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Eir has provided live coverage of Ireland’s summer tour to the US and Japan last year, as well as the 2017 Women’s Rugby World Cup in Ireland, and took on rights for the World U20 Rugby Championship from last year through until 2019.

Eir also broadcast Ireland’s win over the All Blacks in Chicago in 2016, has provided live coverage of schools rugby from Leinster and Munster in recent years, and will show the Rugby Sevens World Cup later this year.

Its rugby package currently includes highlights of the Guinness Pro14 but next season will see eir broadcasting live Pro14 games for the first time, after they muscled in ahead of Sky.

The deal is set to be eir’s biggest rights acquisition yet, providing a major boost to the Pro14, for whom it is also believed to be the biggest deal to date on the Irish market.

It is believed that eir’s offering will be more Irish-focused than is the case with Sky, with Irish pundits and commentators to be favoured.

It is understood that eir’s deal with the Pro14 could involve a sub-licensing agreement,  meaning TG4 may still be able to provide coverage of the championship.

Sky first took on rights for the Pro14 for the 2014/15 season and have remained in place as tournament broadcasters ever since. However, it appears that they will miss out next season as eir gets set to copper-fasten its new deal with the Pro14.

While the value of the deal remains to be legally agreed and confirmed, it is thought that eir’s arrival onto the scene will boost the coffers of the Pro14, raising the TV rights revenue from its current figure, believed to be around €14 million per season.

The eir Sport pack, consisting of seven channels including BT Sport, is currently free to all eir broadband customers.

Sky customers are required to pay a subscription fee for the eir Sport add-on package, although Virgin Media removed the eir Sport pack from its services last year.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

‘You don’t play to run up and down hills’: Rory Best chasing long overdue taste of victory in Ulster jersey

‘It’s like a car racing game. No one ever picks the view where you’re in the car’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (39)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Mourinho admits 'contempt' for Conte but moves to end ongoing feud
Mourinho admits 'contempt' for Conte but moves to end ongoing feud
'The two most exciting sides' set to meet and more Premier League talking points
'I'm hearing the amount is around £20m': Conte not interested in Sanchez despite bargain
ARSENAL
Man United and Arsenal target Napoli star, Sturridge valued at Â£30m and all today's transfer gossip
Man United and Arsenal target Napoli star, Sturridge valued at £30m and all today's transfer gossip
Everton in talks to sign 'goalscoring threat' Theo Walcott
Arsene Wenger confirms midfielder will join Valencia
FOOTBALL
'We still have amazing players' - Oxlade-Chamberlain confident Coutinho exit won't derail Liverpool
'We still have amazing players' - Oxlade-Chamberlain confident Coutinho exit won't derail Liverpool
Phil Neville: Sanchez could follow in footsteps of Cantona, Van Persie at United
Messi inspires rout with Coutinho watching on as holders Barcelona book quarter-final spot
HURLING
'To me, the provinces are gone, theyâre dead' - a call for an open hurling championship draw
'To me, the provinces are gone, they’re dead' - a call for an open hurling championship draw
Reigning champions Our Lady's and 2016 kingpins Árdscoil Rís triumph in Harty quarter-finals
Free-taker key as Midleton CBS return to Harty Cup last four stage with narrow victory over Thurles CBS
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
'He has no boundaries in the way he thinks': Nacewa excited to take on Europe with Larmour
'He has no boundaries in the way he thinks': Nacewa excited to take on Europe with Larmour
Lowe and Larmour set for first European starts as Cullen names Leinster team for Glasgow
Cloete and Holland return as Munster name strong side for Racing

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie