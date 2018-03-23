  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Friday 23 March, 2018
'It’s an absolute honour' - Stockdale named Six Nations Player of the Championship

The 21-year-old scored a record-breaking seven tries as Ireland secured a historic third Grand Slam.

By Aaron Gallagher Friday 23 Mar 2018, 11:25 AM
50 minutes ago 3,303 Views 12 Comments
Friday saw Stockdale named as 2018 NatWest Player of the Championship.
A SUBLIME SIX Nations campaign for Jacob Stockdale has been duly rewarded, as Friday saw the 21-year-old named as the 2018 NatWest Player of the Championship.

The Ulster star scored a remarkable seven tries as Ireland claimed a historic Grand Slam for just the third time in the nation’s history.

The player had just four caps heading into this year’s campaign and was playing in the Ulster Bank League with Ballynahinch RFC as recently as 2016.

He secured 32% of the public vote, with team-mate Conor Murray finishing second with 18.2% and Johnny Sexton third with 18%.

“It’s been a truly memorable few weeks, making my first NatWest 6 Nations appearance, winning the Championship then going on to complete the Grand Slam against England,” Stockdale said.

“Breaking the try-scoring record was the cherry on top. It’s an absolute honour to win the NatWest Player of the Championship, especially when you look at the amazing calibre of those shortlisted.”

Keith Earls garnering 14.5% of the votes in fourth spot, followed by Italy’s rising star, Matteo Minozzi who earned 13.2% with France captain Guilhem Cuirado completing the line-up with 4.1%.

Munster look to the NFL for their new performance coach

‘With the Ireland U18s, I was eight tries in five games, so I’m dropping off now!’

