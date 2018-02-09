Irish youngster James Gallagher booked for Bellator main event in April

JAMES GALLAGHER HAS been handed another opportunity to headline a Bellator event for the first time.

Bellator, a rival organisation to the UFC in the mixed martial arts world, have announced that Gallagher (7-0) will take on fellow undefeated featherweight Adam Borics (6-0) in the main event at Bellator 196.

The bout is scheduled to take place on Friday, 6 April in Borics’ native Hungary. The Bok Hall in Budapest will play host to the card.

Having already competed and won four times under the Bellator banner, Gallagher was due to headline last November’s Bellator 187 show in Dublin.

However, the 21-year-old prospect was forced to withdraw from his clash with Jeremiah Labiano at the 3Arena when he suffered a knee injury in training which required surgery.

Gallagher, who hails from Strabane but trains under John Kavanagh at Straight Blast Gym in Dublin, last fought in June 2017 when he submitted Chinzo Machida at Bellator 180 at Madison Square Garden.

The bout will be a first outing in 12 months for Adam Borics. He last fought in April 2017, submitting Anthony Taylor in the first-round of his Bellator debut. Gallagher holds a third-round submission win over Taylor from December 2016.