'A disaster': America's figure skating superstar was on his arse on his Olympic debut

NATHAN CHEN, American’s top gold medal hopeful, was among the star names to take an unexpected tumble as the team figure skating competition got underway at the Winter Olympics.

Dual Sochi 2014 silver medallist Patrick Chan and Russia’s European champion Mikhail Kolyada also fell on the first day of action at the Gangneung Ice Arena.

That opened the door for Japan to top the early table after an impressive skate from Shoma Uno, proving more than an able deputy to the absent Yuzuru Hanyu.

Chen, 18, was skating in the team event as a precursor to his main medal target, next week’s individual competition.

But he kicking himself after an error-strewn showing where he missed a quad toeloop, bringing gasps from the crowd.

NBC analyst Johnny Weir branded the run “a disaster”.

“[It's] definitely not a representation of who I am and what I can do. Definitely need to work harder for the next couple of days,” Chen said afterwards.

The man they call the quad king added: “I definitely let the rest of the team down so I feel bad in that regard.

“But I think that it was a good opportunity for me to put myself out there and make silly mistakes.

“In the individual I’ll be more ready.”

The team competition continues on Sunday and concludes on Monday, with the men’s individual competition taking place next week.

