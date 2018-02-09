  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Saturday 10 February, 2018
'A disaster': America's figure skating superstar was on his arse on his Olympic debut

Nathan Chen wasn’t the only one who struggled.

By AFP Friday 9 Feb 2018, 4:15 PM
Olympics: Figure Skating Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

NATHAN CHEN, American’s top gold medal hopeful, was among the star names to take an unexpected tumble as the team figure skating competition got underway at the Winter Olympics.

Dual Sochi 2014 silver medallist Patrick Chan and Russia’s European champion Mikhail Kolyada also fell on the first day of action at the Gangneung Ice Arena.

That opened the door for Japan to top the early table after an impressive skate from Shoma Uno, proving more than an able deputy to the absent Yuzuru Hanyu.

Chen, 18, was skating in the team event as a precursor to his main medal target, next week’s individual competition.

But he kicking himself after an error-strewn showing where he missed a quad toeloop, bringing gasps from the crowd.

NBC analyst Johnny Weir branded the run “a disaster”.

Olympics: Figure Skating Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Olympics: Figure Skating Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

“[It's] definitely not a representation of who I am and what I can do. Definitely need to work harder for the next couple of days,” Chen said afterwards.

The man they call the quad king added: “I definitely let the rest of the team down so I feel bad in that regard.

“But I think that it was a good opportunity for me to put myself out there and make silly mistakes.

“In the individual I’ll be more ready.”

The team competition continues on Sunday and concludes on Monday, with the men’s individual competition taking place next week.

- (c) AFP 2018

Everything you need to know about the 2018 Winter Olympics

