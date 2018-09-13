James McClean will make his punditry debut on Sunday for Eir Sport

JAMES MCCLEAN WILL swap the pitch for the studio on Sunday afternoon, with the Ireland international set to make his punditry debut during Eir Sport’s coverage of this year’s EA Sports Cup final.

Derry City host Cobh Ramblers at the Brandywell at 4pm, with Kenny Shiels and Stephen Henderson battling for the first major piece of silverware of the season.

McClean made his name playing for Derry in the League of Ireland, making 79 appearances and scoring 16 goals for the club before earning a move to Sunderland in 2011.

The 29-year-old Stoke City attacker made his debut for the Candystripes in 2008, before spending three seasons at the club where he picked up an SSE Airtricity League First Division title in 2010.

We're delighted to announce that we have a very special guest as part of our team for the #EASportsCupFinal. @JamesMcC_14 will be alonsgide Pat Fenlon at the Brandywell on Sunday afternoon. #LOI pic.twitter.com/fNKHfGSyeU — eir Sport (@eirSport) September 13, 2018

He will join former Shelbourne, Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers manager Pat Fenlon as guests for Sunday’s final.

It is Cobhs’ first ever appearance in a major cup final, following their shock semi-final victory against holders Dundalk at the beginning of August at St Colman’s Park.

Derry, meanwhile, are looking to secure their first piece of silverware under boss Shiels and their first trophy since claiming the FAI Cup at the Aviva Stadium in 2012.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!