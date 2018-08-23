Ireland's James Tennyson lands world title fight alongside Katie Taylor at iconic Boston venue

EUROPEAN SUPER-FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPION James Tennyson will attempt to become Ireland’s fourth reigning world champion boxer when he squares off with champion Tevin Farmer for the IBF title at the home of the Boston Celtics on 20 October.

And Belfast’s ‘Assassin’ will share the TD Garden card with one of his country’s three existing champs: Katie Taylor will defend her world lightweight titles against Brooklyn’s Cindy Serrano at the iconic 20,000-capacity arena.

Wexford’s Niall ‘Bas’ Kennedy – the popular Wicklow-based garda – will also feature in a heavyweight scrap on the bill.

The headline event at The Garden is Billy Joe Saunders’ WBO World middleweight title defence against Rhode Island’s Demetrius Andrade. It will Eddie Hearn and Matchroom’s second U.S. fight card as part of their billion-dollar streaming deal with DAZN.

The concrete-fisted Tennyson, who has 18 knockouts from his 22 career wins, has fought on Hearn cards closer to home in the past. As recently as May, he peeled himself from the canvas to destroy the highly-rated Martin J. Ward at London’s O2 Arena to claim European honours.

Opponent Farmer, a native of Philadelphia, has only five KOs in 26 victories but is one of the best stories in modern boxing: the 28-year-old was stopped on his professional debut and proceeded to lose three and draw one of his next 11 bouts, but has won 19 straight – with one no-contest – en route to world honours.

Tennyson knows the story having reached the brink of world honours despite suffering two early-career stoppage defeats – his first, in 2013, to a journeyman whose record was 2-64-5.

‘Tenny’, who has won his last five inside the distance, will bid to join Taylor, Ryan Burnett and the recently-crowned TJ Doheny as a world champion on what promises to be a heavily Irish-themed night in Beantown.

