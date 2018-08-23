This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 23 August, 2018
Ireland's James Tennyson lands world title fight alongside Katie Taylor at iconic Boston venue

The big-punching European champion will join Katie Taylor and Niall Kennedy at TD Garden in a career-biggest scrap.

By Gavan Casey Thursday 23 Aug 2018, 8:00 AM
2 hours ago 4,806 Views 3 Comments
James Tennyson knocks down Dublin's Declan Geraghty
Image: Presseye/Peter Morrison/INPHO
James Tennyson knocks down Dublin's Declan Geraghty
James Tennyson knocks down Dublin's Declan Geraghty
Image: Presseye/Peter Morrison/INPHO

EUROPEAN SUPER-FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPION James Tennyson will attempt to become Ireland’s fourth reigning world champion boxer when he squares off with champion Tevin Farmer for the IBF title at the home of the Boston Celtics on 20 October.

And Belfast’s ‘Assassin’ will share the TD Garden card with one of his country’s three existing champs: Katie Taylor will defend her world lightweight titles against Brooklyn’s Cindy Serrano at the iconic 20,000-capacity arena.

Wexford’s Niall ‘Bas’ Kennedy – the popular Wicklow-based garda – will also feature in a heavyweight scrap on the bill.

O2 Arena Boxing James Tennyson (R) v Martin J. Ward at London's O2 Arena Source: Nick Potts

The headline event at The Garden is Billy Joe Saunders’ WBO World middleweight title defence against Rhode Island’s Demetrius Andrade. It will Eddie Hearn and Matchroom’s second U.S. fight card as part of their billion-dollar streaming deal with DAZN.

The concrete-fisted Tennyson, who has 18 knockouts from his 22 career wins, has fought on Hearn cards closer to home in the past. As recently as May, he peeled himself from the canvas to destroy the highly-rated Martin J. Ward at London’s O2 Arena to claim European honours.

Opponent Farmer, a native of Philadelphia, has only five KOs in 26 victories but is one of the best stories in modern boxing: the 28-year-old was stopped on his professional debut and proceeded to lose three and draw one of his next 11 bouts, but has won 19 straight – with one no-contest – en route to world honours.

Tennyson knows the story having reached the brink of world honours despite suffering two early-career stoppage defeats – his first, in 2013, to a journeyman whose record was 2-64-5.

Katie Taylor receives her WBA and IBF belts Katie Taylor will defend her WBA and IBF world titles at the Celtics' TD Garden Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

‘Tenny’, who has won his last five inside the distance, will bid to join Taylor, Ryan Burnett and the recently-crowned TJ Doheny as a world champion on what promises to be a heavily Irish-themed night in Beantown.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

