  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Tuesday 16 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Teaching is probably the life to suit the GAA': Barron changing careers to facilitate his hurling

Barron says he might return to his first-choice career path once his playing days are over.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 16 Jan 2018, 8:15 AM
50 minutes ago 8,433 Views 15 Comments
http://the42.ie/3798689

Updated at 08.15

2017 WAS THE finest year in Jamie Barron’s inter-county career to date.

Jamie Barron celebrates scoring a goal Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

A second successive All-Star, nomination for Hurler of the Year and his first ever All-Ireland final appearance were some of his major achievements as the Deise dynamo confirmed his status among the elite bracket of hurlers in the country.

Barron completed his Masters in food business at UCC in October, and believes the student lifestyle was a key factor in his sensational form last summer.

He now intends to put his first-choice career on the back burner for a few years and will instead pursue primary school teaching to complement his inter-county hurling career.

“I’m actually starting work next week in Radleys (Engineering) inside in Dungarvan,” Barron says, “but long term I think I’m going to go back teaching in September to see how that goes, the Hibernia course online. That would be my long term plan.

“I can do a bit of teaching for a few years and if I want to move away from it then when all the inter county hurling is over, I can. I’ve a lot of options then.

“At the end of the day I wouldn’t mind going teaching either. I am probably doing primary school teaching, and I get on well with kids so don’t think it would be a bad option for me anyway without GAA.”

GAA Healthy Club Evaluation Report Launch Barron was in Croke Park for the launch of the award-winning Healthy Club Project Source: Piaras Ó Mídheach/SPORTSFILE

Derek McGrath, a secondary school teacher himself, has said in the past he encourages his players to pursue teaching.

Given the increasing time constraints involved in competing at the top level, Barron believes it’s no surprise hurlers are choosing occupations that benefit them on the field.

“Teaching is probably the life to suit the GAA at the moment,” Barron continues.

“I don’t know is it good or a bad reflection on the GAA. That’s the way it is at the moment. I suppose players take their sport so seriously now that they want to build their working career around their GAA, and that’s the way it is.

“Even my parents would say it to me, ‘If you want to play GAA at the highest level, teaching would probably be the best option for you.’

“My grandmother was a teacher and she always said it to me. I suppose I didn’t listen at the start but now I’m kind of starting to realise that it probably is (the case).”

Is it still possible for players working in 9-5 jobs to get the most out of themselves on the field?

“I suppose it depends on where you are working.” he says. “If you are working in Dublin you are 9-5, and then going back to training at half 7 in Waterford, you’re going back into rush hour traffic there and it’s not really going to suit.

“I think if you get a job at home and you’re finished up at half 3 you have an hour or two to lie down or prepare meals or something like that, I think it’s a lot easier for GAA players.”

Jamie Barron Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

While Barron would embrace the lifestyle that comes with being a professional player, he doesn’t see pay-for-play ever coming into the GAA.

“Well, obviously it would be nice to be a professional GAA player, but at the end of the day it’s not the GAA ethos. The GAA is built on clubs and community spirit and all that. I think it’s always going to stay as an amateur sport. I think most players would like to be professional, but I can’t see that happening.”

Derek McGrath and Michael ‘Brick’ Walsh have both returned for another crack at All-Ireland glory this year, something the midfielder says is “massive” for the group.

“The trust that we have in Derek and he has in us is unbreakable and if he was to go it might have set us back a year or two. We’re delighted himself, Dan (Shanahan) and Eoin Murphy have decided to stay on, I think its a one year contract so we’ll be putting everything we can to try and get over the line.

“(Brick) is one of the main leaders of the team, he’s 34 now and he’s the one guy that when the going gets tough he’s always there fighting and winning ball and encouraging other lads.

“What he brings even to the dressing room is phenomenal. Even for the younger lads as well he is such a leader and someone you have looked up to for so long and he drives you on and to have him back for another year is great.”

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Gilroy’s early morning sessions back on the agenda as he welcomes Keaney into Dublin fold

Ex-Limerick football boss and Fitzgibbon winning manager to team up with 2015 All-Ireland finalists

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Perhaps, in the summer he will cost even more than Â£100 million'
'Perhaps, in the summer he will cost even more than £100 million'
Mourinho 'not unconfident' Manchester United will sign Sanchez
Man-of-the-match Pogba shows his class and more Premier League talking points
FOOTBALL
Ryan Giggs reveals he went to counselling after Old Trafford exit
Ryan Giggs reveals he went to counselling after Old Trafford exit
'I would give the shirt off my back for De Bruyne'
Suarez: I cried when I found out Barcelona still wanted me after Chiellini bite
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
Munster excited about potential of their improving attacking game
Munster excited about potential of their improving attacking game
Van Graan's Munster left with losing bonus point after absorbing clash in Paris
'There's no magic formula, everyone is working hard and enjoying it out there'
MANCHESTER UNITED
Stephen Ireland returns as Man United deepen Stoke's woes
Stephen Ireland returns as Man United deepen Stoke's woes
'I would lie if I said it was a pure tactical decision' - Mourinho explains Mkhitaryan's absence
Stephen Ireland makes first Premier League start in almost 3 years at Old Trafford
NFL
Odell Beckham gives seal of approval as Giants edge closer to new head coach
Odell Beckham gives seal of approval as Giants edge closer to new head coach
Getting to grips with Buffalo Right Seven Heaven and the NFL's Divisional Round
61 yard touchdown as time expires sends the Vikings to the NFC Championship Game

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie