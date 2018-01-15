Ex-Limerick football boss and Fitzgibbon winning manager to team up with 2015 All-Ireland finalists

FORMER LIMERICK FOOTBALL boss John Brudair and last year’s Fitzgibbon Cup winning manager Jamie Wall will work together as part of the new management team for 2015 All-Ireland club finalists Kilmallock.

John Brudair and Jamie Wall to team up with Kilmallock. Source: INPHO

Brudair was recently appointed as the Kilmallock manager and he has added Wall to his backroom team for the coming season.

Kilmallock Gaa are happy to welcome 2017 Mary Immaculate College Fitzgibbon Cup winning manager and current manager, Jamie Wall to be part of our new Kilmallock senior hurling manager John Brudair's backroom team for 2018. #baelbec — Kilmallock GAA (@KilmallockGAA) January 14, 2018 Source: Kilmallock GAA /Twitter

In August 2016 Brudair stepped down as Limerick senior football boss after three years in charge. In that same year he guided Cork’s Milford to win the All-Ireland senior camogie club title in Croke Park.

Ex-Limerick football boss John Brudair. Source: Presseye/Andrew Paton/INPHO

Cork native Wall was part of the coaching team when Mary Immaculate College won their maiden Fitzgibbon Cup title in 2016 and was then the manager when they retained the crown last February.

He remains in that position this year with their 2018 campaign starting next Sunday with a Group D tie against IT Carlow in a repeat of last year’s final. Wall has extensive playing experience in hurling and football with Cork underage sides.

Jamie Wall celebrating Mary I's victory with Limerick's Aaron Gillane and Cian Lynch. Source: Tom Beary/INPHO

Kilmallock have been one of the strongest clubs in Limerick senior hurling circles in recent seasons with title wins in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

They lost out to Na Piarsaigh, who contest the All-Ireland semi-final next month, by 1-22 to 2-14 in last October’s county senior decider in Limerick.

Kilmallock won the Munster senior club title in 2014 with a thrilling final victory over Clare’s Cratloe and went on to contest the 2015 All-Ireland decider where they were defeated by Kilkenny’s Ballyhale Shamrocks.

Kilmallock players celebrating their 2014 Munster senior club hurling final victory. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The Kilmallock quartet of Barry Hennessy, Graeme Mulcahy, Paddy O’Loughlin and Oisin O’Reilly are all currently part of John Kiely’s Limerick senior hurling squad while 2013 Munster senior hurling winner Gavin O’Mahony only retired from the inter-county game last November.

