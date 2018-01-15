Cork All-Ireland winning football boss Counihan to coach Tipperary senior club this year

  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
By Fintan O'Toole Monday 15 Jan 2018, 12:52 PM
8 hours ago 7,478 Views 2 Comments
CORK ALL-IRELAND winning boss Conor Counihan will be involved at senior club football level in Tipperary this year as he is set to coach Arravale Rovers for the 2018 season.

Conor Counihan celebrates at the final whistle Conor Counihan after Cork's 2010 All-Ireland final victory. Source: Cathal Noonan

The club based in Tipperary town have turned to the Aghada native to guide their fortunes this year, confirming the appointment at their annual AGM on Saturday in Sean Treacy Park.

Counihan first took charge of the Rebels in February 2008 – having previously been involved as a selector with Cork during Larry Tompkins reign in charge – and remained at the helm for six seasons with the 2013 All-Ireland quarter-final loss to Dublin transpiring to be his final game in charge.

His standout achievement was steering Cork to a first All-Ireland senior title in 20 years when they triumphed in 2010 while he also won three Munster senior crowns as a manager and was at the helm for three Division 1 National football league victories.

Jim Gavin is congratulated by Conor Counihan Conor Counihan after his last game in charge of Cork in the 2013 All-Ireland quarter-final against Dublin. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

As a player Counihan won All-Ireland senior medals with Cork in 1989 and 1990, claiming All-Star awards at the end of both those seasons.

Arravale Rovers exited the 2017 Tipperary senior championship at the quarter-final stage, losing out narrowly by 0-10 to 0-9 to eventual county champions Clonmel Commercials. Their last county senior final appearance was back in 1985.

Their team captain last year Shane Leahy featured for Tipperary in the 2016 All-Ireland semi-final against Mayo while current Tipperary senior football captain Robbie Kiely is originally an Arravale Rovers player before he switched to play his club football for Cork outfit Carbery Rangers in 2015.

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

COMMENTS (2)

