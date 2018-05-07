Watch: Jamie Clarke's wonder point that almost helped New York to historic championship win

NEW YORK CAME agonisingly close to clinching a first ever win in the Connacht championship on Sunday, but were narrowly edged out by Leitrim after extra-time in Gaelic Park.

New York made a blistering start to the game but a late rally from Leitrim saw them hit four points in the closing stages to ensure the visitors would take the victory.

The score of the day however, came from the boot of Armaghâ€™s Jamie Clarke, who finished the tie with a personal tally of five points for the Exiles.

With the game coming to the end of the first period of extra-time, Clarke gathered the ball out wide and took a quick solo before curling a fabulous long-range shot over the bar from a tricky angle.

Watch highlights as Leitrim fought back in the dying moments against New York to deny the hosts a historic win in Gaelic Park. pic.twitter.com/HOwwS1av4P — RTÃ‰ GAA (@RTEgaa) May 7, 2018

(Skip to 0.35 for Clarkeâ€™s point)

That inspiring effort put New York 1-14 0-15 in front at the interval, with Kevin Oâ€™Grady extending their lead to three points shortly after the restart.

But Leitrim responded in the closing minutes of the second period to see out the tie, with defender Noel Plunkett hitting the winning score in the 92nd minute.

It was an encouraging performance from New York but they will be left to reflect on a missed opportunity, as they continue to look for an historic championship win.

