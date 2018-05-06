New York agonisingly denied historic championship win by last-gasp Leitrim in extra-time

Leitrim 0-19

New York 1-15

(after extra-time)

John Fallon reports from Gaelic Park, New York

NOEL PLUNKETT BROKEÂ New Yorkâ€™s hearts with a winning point in the 92nd minute of a gripping encounter at Gaelic Park in New York.

Source: Andy Marlin/INPHO

New York seemed poised for their first ever win in the Connacht SFC when they led by three points five minutes from the end of the second period of extra-time.

But Leitrim fought back and levelled in the final minutes through Shane Quinn before Noel Plunkett produced the winner inÂ theÂ dying moments of a pulsating clash.

New York made a glorious start and the possibility of a shock result seemed on the cards when they raced into a 1-4 to 0-1 lead after just ten minutes.

New York caused the visitors all sorts of trouble when they ran at them at pace and Leitrim struggled to stay in the game.

An early Keith Beirne free should have settled Leitrim but with David Culhane and Shane Hogan on top in midfield, the Exiles moved plenty of ball into attack.

Source: Andy Marlin/INPHO

Jamie Clarke was sharp in those early attacks and he helped set up Hogan for a goal after four minutes.

But New York faded after that bright opening and only managed one point in the closing 25 minutes of the opening half.

Leitrim did not panic and outscored New York by 0-8 to 0-1 from the 15thÂ minute, with Emlyn Mulligan and Keith Beirne doing most to settle them.

The introduction of Dean McGovern helped Leitrim get a foothold in midfield and while they kicked seven wides, they landed enough to draw level thanks to Ryan Oâ€™Rourke eight minutes from the break before McGovern edged them in front to lead by 0-9 to 1-5 at the interval.

New York started the second half superbly, gettingÂ goodÂ ball into Clarke and he made the most of the possession, setting Luke Kelly up for the equaliser.

Donnelly landed a couple of frees before Ryan Oâ€™Rourke responded for Leitrim and then Beirne tacked on another couple of points to lead by 0-12 to 1-8 after 45 minutes.

Source: Andy Marlin/INPHO

Clarke tied the sides for the fourth time with a free after 56 minutes before kicking one from play nine minutes from time.

Hopes ofÂ a historicÂ win increased when Kevin Oâ€™Grady doubled the lead with a fine point but Leitrim hit back and edged in front with three points in a row before Daniel McKenna forced extra-time with a lateÂ free.

Leitrim kicked four wides in the first period of extra-time and trailed by 1-14 to 0-15 at the interval as Oâ€™Grady and Clarke â€” with the score of the day from the right wing â€” landed efforts just before they changed around for the final time.

New York seemed poised for victory when Oâ€™Grady out three between them but they couldnâ€™t close the deal and Leitrim escaped in the end.

More to followâ€¦

