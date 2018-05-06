The clash at Gaelic Park throws-in at 7.15pm Irish time.
Here’s how the teams are named to start:
New York
1. Vinny Cadden (Sligo)
2. Neil Collins (Roscommon)
3. Donal Ward (Roscommon)
4. Colin Keane (Sligo)
5. Enda Williams (Longford)
6. Tom Cunniffe (Mayo)
7. Matthew Queenan (Mayo)
8. David Culhane (Kerry)
9. Shane Hogan (New York)
10. Tony Donnelly (Armagh)
11. Jamie Clarke (Armagh)
12. Luke Kelly (Offaly)
13. Kevin O’Grady (Wexford)
14. Dalton McDonagh (Meath)
15. David Freeman (Monaghan)
Leitrim
1. Diarmuid McKiernan (Gaeil na hAilne)
2. Paddy Maguire Naomh (Bríde Baile Átha Cliath)
3. Micheal McWeeney (Naomh Muire Cill Tochairt)
4. Oisín Madden (Maothail)
5. James Rooney (Gleann an Chairthe/Cluainín)
6. Donal Wrynn (Naomh Caillin, Fíonach)
7. Shane Quinn (Maothail)
8. Mark Plunkett (Achadh an Mhuilinn)
9. Domhnaill Flynn (Maothail)
10. Jack Heslin Gort (Leitreach)
11. Emlyn Mulligan (Gaeil na Meilge)
12. Ryan O Rourke (Naomh Caillin, Fíonach)
13. Darragh Rooney (Gaeil na Meilge)
14. Keith Beirne (Maothail)
15. Brendan Gallagher (Na Sairséalaigh Leamhcáin BAC)
Afternoon all and welcome to another summer of championship coverage.
Sligo beat London in Ruislip earlier today and now it’s over to Gaelic Park in the Bronx where New York host Leitrim.
