  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 22 °C Sunday 6 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

8,124 Views 5 Comments
Share

Here’s how the teams are named to start:

New York

1. Vinny Cadden (Sligo)

2. Neil Collins (Roscommon)
3. Donal Ward (Roscommon)
4. Colin Keane (Sligo)

5. Enda Williams (Longford)
6. Tom Cunniffe (Mayo)
7. Matthew Queenan (Mayo)

8. David Culhane (Kerry)
9. Shane Hogan (New York)

10. Tony Donnelly (Armagh)
11. Jamie Clarke (Armagh)
12. Luke Kelly (Offaly)

13. Kevin O’Grady (Wexford)
14. Dalton McDonagh (Meath)
15. David Freeman (Monaghan)

Leitrim

1. Diarmuid McKiernan (Gaeil na hAilne)

2. Paddy Maguire Naomh (Bríde Baile Átha Cliath)
3. Micheal McWeeney (Naomh Muire Cill Tochairt)
4. Oisín Madden (Maothail)

5. James Rooney (Gleann an Chairthe/Cluainín)
6. Donal Wrynn (Naomh Caillin, Fíonach)
7. Shane Quinn (Maothail)

8. Mark Plunkett (Achadh an Mhuilinn)
9. Domhnaill Flynn (Maothail)

10. Jack Heslin Gort (Leitreach)
11. Emlyn Mulligan (Gaeil na Meilge)
12. Ryan O Rourke (Naomh Caillin, Fíonach)

13. Darragh Rooney (Gaeil na Meilge)
14. Keith Beirne (Maothail)
15. Brendan Gallagher (Na Sairséalaigh Leamhcáin BAC)

Afternoon all and welcome to another summer of championship coverage.

Sligo beat London in Ruislip earlier today and now it’s over to Gaelic Park in the Bronx where New York host Leitrim.

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
âIf you strip it all back in rugby, itâs who hits who the hardestâ
‘If you strip it all back in rugby, it’s who hits who the hardest’
Bath thrash London Irish to confirm Ulster will face Ospreys for last Champions Cup berth
JVDF taking inspiration from Jordi Murphy's post-knee injury excellence
FOOTBALL
Former Mourinho assistant sacked after three months at Barnsley
Former Mourinho assistant sacked after three months at Barnsley
Tierney flattered by Premier League league interest but 'in no rush' to leave Celtic
City lift Premier League trophy as Huddersfield celebrate precious point
PREMIER LEAGUE
Liverpool's Champions League qualification still uncertain after Chelsea loss
Liverpool's Champions League qualification still uncertain after Chelsea loss
LIVE: Chelsea v Liverpool, Premier League
Cardiff back in the Premier League as Neil Warnock earns record eighth promotion
EDINBURGH
'You have to bring your best or you're going to be embarrassed'
'You have to bring your best or you're going to be embarrassed'
'We're not in the same league as these guys or the Leinsters but it's a starting point'
'We're going to miss him as a Munster man' - Simon Zebo shows his class
MANCHESTER UNITED
Gary Neville calls on failing Man United stars to be sold
Gary Neville calls on failing Man United stars to be sold
Jose Mourinho takes aim at Man United players after Brighton loss
Brighton stun Man United to ensure Premier League survival

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie