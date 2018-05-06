  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 20 °C Sunday 6 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Almost 5% of Leitrim has travelled to New York for tonight's Connacht championship opener

The 2018 championship season gets underway today.

By John Fallon Sunday 6 May 2018, 3:07 PM
1 hour ago 3,590 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3997425
Gaelic Park in the Bronx is the venue for tonight's clash.
Image: Andy Marlin/INPHO
Gaelic Park in the Bronx is the venue for tonight's clash.
Gaelic Park in the Bronx is the venue for tonight's clash.
Image: Andy Marlin/INPHO

ALMOST FIVE PER cent of the population of Leitrim has travelled to the Big Apple to cheer them on as they try to avoid becoming the first county to lose a Connacht SFC game to New York.

Over 1,500 people have made the journey from Leitrim — the county’s population is just over 31,000 — as they try to score their fourth win over New York at Gaelic Park.

New York, with Armagh’s Jamie Clarke leading their attack, are confident of a first win in 20 games in the Connacht championship on a day when the Exiles will mark the 90th anniversary today of the first game to be played at Gaelic Park in the Bronx.

But Leitrim have travelled in force with hundreds more of their supporters coming from New York and all along the east coast of the United States.

Connacht Council chairman Gerry McGovern, himself a former Leitrim chairman, said that the fixture has become a huge event for emigrants and for their families back in Ireland.

“There are over 1,500 out here from Leitrim, maybe more that we aren’t aware of yet, but it is a great opportunity for them to meet friends and families.

“New York and London are very much part of the Connacht GAA family and there is a great connection between the province and the two cities.

“But that’s not surprising given that you would find it difficult to find a parish or club throughout Connacht that doesn’t have someone living here or in London.

“This annual match is a great opportunity for people to link up and we are delighted so many have again travelled from Ireland. It promises to be a great occasion at Gaelic Park,” he said.

Rain is expected this afternoon in New York with a full house expected at Gaelic Park for a match which will start at 7.15pm Irish time.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Poll: Who do you think will win this year’s All-Ireland senior football title?

‘That’s definitely something we’ll be trying to do this year, making Parnell Park a fortress’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
John Fallon
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
âIf you strip it all back in rugby, itâs who hits who the hardestâ
‘If you strip it all back in rugby, it’s who hits who the hardest’
Bath thrash London Irish to confirm Ulster will face Ospreys for last Champions Cup berth
JVDF taking inspiration from Jordi Murphy's post-knee injury excellence
FOOTBALL
After 18 months out and 10 operations, Cazorla returns to Arsenal training
After 18 months out and 10 operations, Cazorla returns to Arsenal training
Juventus on verge of title as Costa inspires turnaround
Southampton cough up late equaliser against Everton to hand West Brom a lifeline
LEINSTER
'You have to bring your best or you're going to be embarrassed'
'You have to bring your best or you're going to be embarrassed'
'We're going to miss him as a Munster man' - Simon Zebo shows his class
Munster set up Pro14 semi-final with Leinster after squeezing past Edinburgh
HURLING
'Thatâs definitely something weâll be trying to do this year, making Parnell Park a fortress'
'That’s definitely something we’ll be trying to do this year, making Parnell Park a fortress'
Westmeath end 50-year wait with win in Laois while Antrim crush Meath in the Joe McDonagh Cup
'I think the game is adapting and changing to suit more guys who are in college'
PREMIER LEAGUE
LIVE: Chelsea v Liverpool, Premier League
LIVE: Chelsea v Liverpool, Premier League
Cardiff back in the Premier League as Neil Warnock earns record eighth promotion
Pochettino: 'I'm disappointed in our performances in the last few weeks'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie