  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 6 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fortress Parnell: Dublin's game-plan under Gilroy means they're suited to its tighter confines

“That’s something definitely we’ll be trying to do this year, making Parnell Park a fortress,” says half-back Chris Crummey.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 6 May 2018, 8:15 AM
30 minutes ago 378 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3995919

DANNY SUTCLIFFE WAS asked recently to describe the style of play Pat Gilroy was looking to employ with Dublin.

Danny Sutcliffe and the Dublin team arrive at Semple Stadium Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“It’s high intensity, high pressure and moving the ball through the hand very quick,” he said. “It’s no real secret. Galway do it, everyone does it.”

It should be no surprise that Gilroy, who made his name as a football man, favours a hard-running, hand-passing game that wouldn’t look out of place with a size five O’Neills.

The word from the Dublin camp is that Gilroy and his management team of Anthony Cunningham and Mickey Whelan will be giving the players a very straightforward set of instructions to follow on the field.

Forcing turnovers high up the field through ferocious tackling will be a key part of the agenda.

“It’s pressing high and turning over the ball and there’s no real secret to it,” Sutcliffe continued. “It’s just to do it for a whole game, that’s all.

“Some of the games we played in, it’s when our pressure and intensity drops….that’s our brand, it’s no secret. When that’s not there you can really see it’s not there.

“If our pressure, tackling and intensity is not there, and the speed we’re doing things, if that starts slowing or we let off…We know what it is. If that’s there for the full 70 minutes we will back ourselves against anyone.”

Pat Gilroy Source: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

When Dublin finally broke the glass ceiling and lifted the All-Ireland football crown under Gilroy in 2011, the half-forward line consisted of three ball-playing enforcers: Paul Flynn-Barry Cahill-Bryan Cullen.

They set the tone and brought an incredible work-rate to the Dublin forward line, while also dropping deep when their opponents attacked.

So far this year, Dublin have usually played with what shapes up as a four-man half-forward line or a three-man midfield. Without the ball, a midfielder usually sits into the centre-back position to release the number 6 to sweep in front of his full-back line.

Cuala’s Sean Moran will fit neatly into this system at centre-back, while Conal Keaney and Ryan O’Dwyer will be Gilroy’s enforcers up front.

Dan Morrissey and Conal Keaney Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

When Gilroy took charge of the hurlers this year, he prioritised shoring up the leaky defence and bringing a greater work-rate across the team.

Dublin conceded 15 goals across league and championship last season, including six against Tipperary in Semple Stadium when they bowed out of the championship last July.

They shipped six goals in six games during the league this year, but kept clean sheets against both Antrim and Laois. Offaly and Tipperary were the only sides who put more than one goal past goalkeeper Alan Nolan, while they held the dangerous attacks of Limerick and Galway to just one green flag each.

While Dublin will be aiming to sneak into the top three in Leinster, relegation to the Joe McDonagh Cup remains a very real possibility. How well they deal with the attacking threats of Galway, Kilkenny, Offaly and Wexford in the championship will go a long way to determining the outcome of Dublin’s summer.

Interestingly, the only games where Dublin have conceded more than one goal this season have both been in Croke Park.

Goal-hungry forwards like Conor Whelan, Conor McDonald, TJ Reid and Shane Dooley naturally prefer the wide expanses of HQ to tighter provincial grounds, so it’s significant that Dublin will play their home games in Leinster at Parnell Park.

A view of the action at Parnell Park Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Jim Gavin’s footballers will play at Croke Park for their home and neutral games if they make it to the Super 8s, as expected. Meanwhile, the county hurlers will play Kilkenny (13 May) and Offaly (3 June) in the smaller confines at Donnycarney.

The tighter confines of the venue will fit neatly into Gilroy’s game-plan. It’ll be far harder to cut them open for goals and they’ll be able to sustain a higher intensity game for longer than they would in Croke Park.

While Dublin haven’t won a game at Croke Park since they beat Wexford there in the Leinster quarter-final in May 2016, Parnell Park has been a far happier hunting ground for them.

“Parnell Park is a brilliant venue for any league or championship game,” says Chris Crummey.

“Hopefully we get a massive Dublin crowd out, because the players feed off that atmosphere. It’s brilliant. I personally really enjoy playing in Parnell Park.

“There’s a lot of familiarity playing there. We play a lot of our club matches there, lads are very familiar with it. It’s a great venue to play championship, so I’m really looking forward to it.

“I think a lot of teams are going to focus on their home games this year, trying to get the wins in your home games, trying to make your home venue a fortress. That’s something definitely we’ll be trying to do this year, making Parnell Park a fortress.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘I think the game is adapting and changing to suit more guys who are in college’

Former GAA presidential candidate tasked with restoring stability to Kerry ladies football

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
âIf you strip it all back in rugby, itâs who hits who the hardestâ
‘If you strip it all back in rugby, it’s who hits who the hardest’
Bath thrash London Irish to confirm Ulster will face Ospreys for last Champions Cup berth
JVDF taking inspiration from Jordi Murphy's post-knee injury excellence
FOOTBALL
Juventus on verge of title as Costa inspires turnaround
Juventus on verge of title as Costa inspires turnaround
Southampton cough up late equaliser against Everton to hand West Brom a lifeline
Pochettino: 'I'm disappointed in our performances in the last few weeks'
PREMIER LEAGUE
Baggies keep great escape dream alive with late winner against Spurs
Baggies keep great escape dream alive with late winner against Spurs
After 10 years in the top flight, Stoke City are relegated from the Premier League
Chris Hughton among big-name nominees for Premier League Manager of the Year
EDINBURGH
'You have to bring your best or you're going to be embarrassed'
'You have to bring your best or you're going to be embarrassed'
'We're not in the same league as these guys or the Leinsters but it's a starting point'
'We're going to miss him as a Munster man' - Simon Zebo shows his class
MANCHESTER UNITED
Gary Neville calls on failing Man United stars to be sold
Gary Neville calls on failing Man United stars to be sold
Jose Mourinho takes aim at Man United players after Brighton loss
Brighton stun Man United to ensure Premier League survival

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie