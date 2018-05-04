Former GAA presidential candidate tasked with restoring stability to Kerry ladies football

FORMER GAA PRESIDENTIAL candidate Sean Walsh has been elected as chairperson of the Kerry ladies football county board.

Walsh has formerly acted as chairperson of the Kerry men’s county board and Munster GAA, and his proposal as the same role to Kerry LGFA was met by a unanimous show of hands at their May meeting last night.

Hailing from the Moyvane club in North Kerry, Walsh stated in his opening chairperson’s address that he hasn’t there to take over Kerry LGFA, but to help put structures in place that his experience had taught him.

The last few months has seen Kerry ladies football in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons, with the senior side docked points in the Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 for fielding an unregistered player.

They were then relegated, while Graham Shine stepped down from his management post.

Back in February, there was a saga surrounding the dismissal of county minor manager Jonathan Griffin with both the chairperson and secretary of the county board stepping down.

Griffin was sacked by email (but was then reinstated) with chairperson Mike Moriarty and secretary Maurice Dunworth — both of Ballyduff GAA club – resigning from their positions in the wake of the controversy.

All eyes will be on Walsh now as he aims to restore stability after turbulent times and off-field issues.

Meanwhile, Donal Rahilly was confirmed as secretary and Debbie Hannon is the new assistant secretary position. Tomas O’Hainifin was elected as Cultural Officer with Castleisland Desmonds clubman Dan Kearney the PRO.

