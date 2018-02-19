Controversial sacking of manager by email leads to Kerry county board resignations

THE SAGA SURROUNDING the dismissal of Kerry minor ladies manager Jonathan Griffin continues as the chairperson and secretary of the county board announced their respective resignations yesterday.

Last week, just days before his side’s championship opener, Griffin was sacked by email.

A statement released by Kerry Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) following the controversial sacking of the 2017 boss read:

“At a meeting of the county board executive, it was decided the present and future aims of the Kerry LGFA and the current minor management team were not aligned. They subsequently decided for a change of management, with immediate effect.”

Griffin appealed the decision to have him removed midweek, and took charge as the Kingdom overcame Tipperary on a scoreline of 3-13 to 3-5 yesterday.

The appeal is based on the grounds that the decision to remove Griffin was taken by the executive, whereas his original appointment was ratified at a full county board meeting.

On a week when the management team of the Kerry Minor Ladies side is withdrawn - just days before today's Munster C'ship game with Tipperary this is the match day programme - Incredibly disrespectful to players and their families - @kerryladiesfoot @Kerry_Official Whats going on? pic.twitter.com/ei7tC7H5Tl — Graham Clifford (@GrahamJClifford) February 18, 2018

Munster Minor Ladies "A" C/ship Kerry 3-13 to Tipp 3-05. Tremendously Proud of these Minor Girls who performed under Real Pressure today. Beir bua agus beannacht — Jonathan Griffin (@Griffjonster) February 18, 2018 Source: Jonathan Griffin /Twitter

And last evening, The Irish Examiner reported that chairperson Mike Moriarty and secretary Maurice Dunworth — both of Ballyduff GAA club — had stepped down from their positions on the Kerry Ladies Football executive.

“I just wasn’t able to carry out the role I was asked to carry out,” Dunworth was quoted by the publication as saying of his resignation.

“Instead of dealing with football, I’m dealing with solicitors and barristers.”

Kerry senior ladies manager Graham Shine. Source: Tom Beary/INPHO

It had previously been reported that Kerry senior manager Graham Shine would take over at the helm on a caretaker basis in Griffin’s absence.

But he was in charge at IT Blanchardstown yesterday as his seniors lost out to Monaghan in their re-fixed Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 clash.

