  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 19 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Controversial sacking of manager by email leads to Kerry county board resignations

After appealing his dismissal, Jonathan Griffin took charge of the minor ladies yesterday.

By Emma Duffy Monday 19 Feb 2018, 11:02 AM
2 hours ago 5,391 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3859718
A general view of a Kerry flag (file pic).
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
A general view of a Kerry flag (file pic).
A general view of a Kerry flag (file pic).
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

THE SAGA SURROUNDING the dismissal of Kerry minor ladies manager Jonathan Griffin continues as the chairperson and secretary of the county board announced their respective resignations yesterday.

Last week, just days before his side’s championship opener, Griffin was sacked by email.

A statement released by Kerry Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) following the controversial sacking of the 2017 boss read:

“At a meeting of the county board executive, it was decided the present and future aims of the Kerry LGFA and the current minor management team were not aligned. They subsequently decided for a change of management, with immediate effect.”

Griffin appealed the decision to have him removed midweek, and took charge as the Kingdom overcame Tipperary on a scoreline of 3-13 to 3-5 yesterday.

The appeal is based on the grounds that the decision to remove Griffin was taken by the executive, whereas his original appointment was ratified at a full county board meeting.

And last evening, The Irish Examiner reported that chairperson Mike Moriarty and secretary Maurice Dunworth — both of Ballyduff GAA club — had stepped down from their positions on the Kerry Ladies Football executive.

“I just wasn’t able to carry out the role I was asked to carry out,” Dunworth was quoted by the publication as saying of his resignation.

“Instead of dealing with football, I’m dealing with solicitors and barristers.”

Graham Shine Kerry senior ladies manager Graham Shine. Source: Tom Beary/INPHO

It had previously been reported that Kerry senior manager Graham Shine would take over at the helm on a caretaker basis in Griffin’s absence.

But he was in charge at IT Blanchardstown yesterday as his seniors lost out to Monaghan in their re-fixed Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 clash.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘Obscene’, ‘Not fair’, ‘Not right’ – NUIG, UCD and Corofin managers on fixture clash

4 players including key forward duo to miss out for Tipperary against Kilkenny

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'I haven't seen him sad, even for one day'
'I haven't seen him sad, even for one day'
Out-of-favour star returns as Leicester book place in FA Cup last 8
Ireland international Meyler misses penalty as Chelsea reach FA Cup quarter-finals
GOLF
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
FOOTBALL
'My work is to be the players' nightmare until the end of the season'
'My work is to be the players' nightmare until the end of the season'
Brazilian derby abandoned after 10 red cards shown
'I wasn't good enough, that is the truth:' Guardiola reveals he was rejected by Wigan
LEINSTER
Smiling James Lowe a natural entertainer on and off the field
Smiling James Lowe a natural entertainer on and off the field
'It's really positive for their development': Cullen and Lowe praise Leinster's young guns
McGrath's knee injury may leave Leinster facing Champions Cup headache
REVIEW
Lukaku powers United into FA Cup quarters after VAR controversy
Lukaku powers United into FA Cup quarters after VAR controversy
Chris Hughton's Brighton reach quarter-finals as they see off Coventry at home
Rondon stunner in vain as Baggies drop out of FA Cup following taxi debacle

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie